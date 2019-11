Migranti, l’Ocean Viking soccorre altre 30 persone: ora a bordo ci sono 125 migranti

Altre 30 persone, tra cui tre minori, sono state soccorse dalla nave Ocean Viking. Le persone erano a bordo di un barchino in vetroresina, trovato in difficoltà in mezzo al Mediterraneo.

🔴BREAKING! The #OceanViking has just rescued 30 people from a fiberglass boat in distress. The boat was spotted via binoculars from the bridge. Survivors report to having been at sea since late last night. There are now a total of 125 rescued people safely onboard the ship. pic.twitter.com/qTeiCr8M7d