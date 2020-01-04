Urgente – Notizie incontrollate di un nuovo attacco con droni a Bagdad contro capi di Hezbollah

Poco fa una nuova azione a sorpresa sul cielo di Bagdad. Colpiti due veicoli nella zona settentrionale di Taji. Da un drone americano sarebbero partiti ordigni che hanno colpito il convoglio che stava trasportando tra gli altri Shbl al-Zaidi, comandante della milizia Kataib Imam Ali. Secondo alcune fonti, al-Zaydi non è sopravvissuto all’attacco.

#BREAKING: #USAF‘s MQ-9 Reaper drone targeted a convoy carrying several high ranking officials of #PMU (Hashd al-Shaabi) in #Taji, North of #Baghdad. Casualties are mostly among members of #IRGC backed Asaib Ahl al-Haq. It is not known whether Qais al-Khazali is dead or alive! pic.twitter.com/CGGebcLn0M — Babak Taghvaee (@BabakTaghvaee) January 3, 2020

#BREAKING, Shibl al-Zaydi, leader in the #PMU has been confirmed dead after the US conducted another air strike targeting his convoy in #Taji. Two vehicles hit. Developing.



PRAY FOR PEACE AND READ MY PINNED TWEET. pic.twitter.com/QedP1Vb43j — Imam of Peace (@Imamofpeace) January 3, 2020