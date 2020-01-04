MONDO :

Urgente – Notizie incontrollate di un nuovo attacco con droni a Bagdad contro capi di Hezbollah

di Redazione

Da un drone americano sarebbero partiti ordigni che hanno colpito un convoglio con a bordo il comandante della milizia Kataib Imam Ali

Poco fa una nuova azione a sorpresa sul cielo di Bagdad. Colpiti due veicoli nella zona settentrionale di Taji. Da un drone americano sarebbero partiti ordigni che hanno colpito il convoglio che stava trasportando tra gli altri Shbl al-Zaidi, comandante della milizia Kataib Imam Ali. Secondo alcune fonti, al-Zaydi non è sopravvissuto all’attacco.

Della stessa categoria