Usa, sparatoria in Florida dopo una rapina: quattro morti

Quattro persone sono morte dopo una sparatoria in Florida in seguito a una rapina.

La sparatoria sarebbe avvenuta tra polizia e banditi che avevano cercato di fuggire su un furgone Ups rubato, prendendo in ostaggio l’autista.

#FLORIDA HIGHWAY SHOOTOUT

– Started as robbery in Coral Gables

– Suspects then hijacked UPS truck

– Driver held hostage during chase

– Vehicle stopped, gunfire erupted

– 1 hostage, 1 bystander killed

– 2 suspects killed

– 2 bystanders injured

– 1 injured at the store

