Usa, sparatoria in Florida dopo una rapina: quattro morti

di Redazione

I banditi avevano cercato di fuggire a bordo di un furgone Ups rubato. Morto l’autista preso in ostaggio

Quattro persone sono morte dopo una sparatoria in Florida in seguito a una rapina.

La sparatoria sarebbe avvenuta tra polizia e banditi che avevano cercato di fuggire su un furgone Ups rubato, prendendo in ostaggio l’autista.

Le vittime sarebbero due rapinatori, l’autista del furgone che era stato preso in ostaggio e il guidatore di un’auto di passaggio colpito da un proiettile. La rapina è avvenuta in una gioielleria nei sobborghi di Miami, a Coral Gables.

