Usa, sparatoria in Florida dopo una rapina: quattro morti

Quattro persone sono morte dopo una sparatoria in Florida in seguito a una rapina.
La sparatoria sarebbe avvenuta tra polizia e banditi che avevano cercato di fuggire su un furgone Ups rubato, prendendo in ostaggio l’autista.
– Started as robbery in Coral Gables
– Suspects then hijacked UPS truck
– Driver held hostage during chase
– Vehicle stopped, gunfire erupted
– 1 hostage, 1 bystander killed
– 2 suspects killed
– 2 bystanders injured
– 1 injured at the store
BNO pic.twitter.com/xhoQmQC9OH
Le vittime sarebbero due rapinatori, l’autista del furgone che era stato preso in ostaggio e il guidatore di un’auto di passaggio colpito da un proiettile. La rapina è avvenuta in una gioielleria nei sobborghi di Miami, a Coral Gables.