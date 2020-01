Joaquin Phoenix è stato arrestato mentre manifestava per il clima

L’attore reso ulteriormente famoso dal ruolo in Joker, Joaquin Phoenix, è stato arrestato a Washington mentre manifestava per il clima.

We salute animal activist Joaquin Phoenix, who took to the steps of Capitol Hill during today's @FireDrillFriday climate protest to call out the meat & dairy industries for being the 3rd largest contributor to climate change.He was arrested later in the day.📹:Jonathan Rosenberry pic.twitter.com/YNp0LEoM2F