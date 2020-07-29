Emmy Awards, cosa aspettarsi dall’edizione 2020

Anche per quest’anno torna il premio Usa televisivo più prestigioso a livello internazionale: stiamo parlando degli Emmy Awards. Non sono ancora ben chiare le condizioni in cui si svolgerà la premiazione del 2020. Gli unici indizi certi sono che l’emittente Abc trasmetterà in diretta – il prossimo 20 settembre – la cerimonia, e che sarà Jimmy Kimmel il padrone di casa.
L’evento sarà virtuale? Useranno Zoom per annunciare i vincitori? O sarà tutto dal vivo? Non è dato sapere. Di sicuro, però, gli organizzatori puntano a risollevare per quanto possibile le sorti dello show: l’anno scorso, infatti, l’audience era scesa a 6,9 milioni di spettatori – l’anno precedente erano stati 10,2 milioni.
Intanto Leslie Jones, star del Saturday Night Live, con le attrici Laverne Cox e Tatiana Maslany, l’attore Josh Gad e il presidente della Television Academy Frank Scherma hanno annunciato le nomination della 72esima edizione degli Emmy Awards. Tra le novità, quelle che riguardano le nomination delle categorie per la miglior serie drammatica e comedy: saranno otto in tutto.
Netflix batte tutti
Netflix, ancora una volta, fagocita qualsiasi altro prodotto che trova sul suo cammino. La piattaforma streaming ha infatti ottenuto 160 nomination. A seguire, Hbo che ne ha ricevute 107. Per quanto riguarda le serie, quella che ha avuto più nomination è Watchmen (26), davanti a Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (20, lo stesso numero dello scorso anno). Ozark di Netflix e Succession di Hbo hanno ottenuto entrambe 18 nomination.
Candidatura a sorpresa: Brad Pitt quando era Anthony Fauci
Gli sono bastati pochi minuti di sketch in cui impersonava il medico Anthony Fauci durante il programma tv Saturday Night Live. Così Brad Pitt ha agguantato la candidatura come “miglior attore ospite”. Aveva magistralmente impersonato il virologo della Casa Bianca noto alle cronache per aver più volte sbugiardato il presidente Trump. Al termine del monologo si era poi sfilato la parrucca e lo aveva ringraziato pubblicamente per il suo lavoro per quello svolto da tutti i medici e gli infermieri durante l’emergenza sanitaria.
Le nomination
Miglior drama
- Better Call Saul
- The Crown
- The Handmaid’s Tale
- Killing Eve
- The Mandalorian
- Ozark
- Stranger Things
- Succession
Miglior comedy
- Curb your Enthusiasm
- Dead to Me
- The Good Place
- Insecure
- The Kominsky Method
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Schitt’s Creek
- What We Do in the Shadows
Miglior miniserie
- Little Fires Everywhere
- Mrs. America
- Unbelievable
- Unorthodox
- Watchmen
Miglior film tv
- American Son
- Bad Education
- Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings: These Old Bones
- El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie
- Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend
Miglior attore di una serie drama
- Jason Bateman – Ozark
- Sterling K. Brown – This is Us
- Steve Carell – The Morning Show
- Brian Cox – Succession
- Billy Porter – Pose
- Jeremy Strong – Succession
Miglior attrice di una serie drama
- Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show
- Olivia Colman – The Crown
- Jodie Comer – Killing Eve
- Laura Linney – Ozark
- Sandra Oh – Killing Eve
- Zendaya – Euphoria
Miglior attore di una serie comedy
- Anthony Anderson – Black-ish
- Don Cheadle – Black Monday
- Ted Danson – The Good Place
- Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method
- Eugene Levy – Schitt’s Creek
- Ramy Youssef – Ramy
Miglior attrice di una serie comedy
- Christina Applegate – Dead to Me
- Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Linda Cardellini – Dead to Me
- Catherine O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek
- Issa Rae – Insecure
- Tracee Ellis Ross – Black-ish
Miglior attore non protagonista di una serie drama
- Giancarlo Esposito – Better Call Saul
- Nicholas Braun – Succession
- Kieran Culkin – Succession
- Matthew MacFadyen – Succession
- Bradley Whitford – The Handmaid’s Tale
- Billy Crudup – The Morning Show
- Mark Duplass – The Morning Show
- Jeffrey Wright – Westworld
Miglior attrice non protagonista di una serie drama
- Laura Dern – Big Little Lies
- Meryl Streep – Big Little Lies
- Fiona Shaw – Killing Eve
- Julia Garner – Ozark
- Sarah Snook – Succession
- Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown
- Samira Wiley – The Handmaid’s Tale
- Thandie Newton – Westworld
Migliore attore non protagonista di una serie comedy
- Andre Braugher – Brooklyn Nine-Nine
- Mahershala Alì – Ramy
- Kenan Thompson – Saturday Night Live
- Daniel Levy – Schitt’s Creek
- William Jackson Harper – The Good Place
- Alan Arkin – The Kominsky Method
- Sterling K. Brown – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Tony Shalhoub – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Miglior attrice non protagonista di una serie comedy
- Betty Gilpin – GLOW
- Yvonne Orji – Insecure
- Kate McKinnon – Saturday Night Live
- Cecily Strong – Saturday Night Live
- Annie Murphy – Schitt’s Creek
- D’Arcy Carden – The Good Place
- Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Marin Hinkle – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Miglior attore in una miniserie o film-tv
- Jeremy Irons – Watchmen
- Hugh Jackman – Bad Education
- Paul Mescal – Normal People
- Jeremy Pope – Hollywood
- Mark Ruffalo – I Know this Much is True
Miglior attrice in una miniserie o film tv
- Cate Blanchett – Mrs. America
- Shira Haas – Unorthodox
- Regina King – Watchmen
- Octavia Spencer – Self Made
- Kerry Washington – Little Fires Everywhere
Miglior attore non protagonista in una miniserie o film tv
- Dylan McDermott – Hollywood
- Jim Parsons – Hollywood
- Tituss Burgess – Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend
- Louis Gossett Jr. – Watchmen
- Yahya Abdul-Mateen II – Watchmen
- Jovan Adepo – Watchmen
Miglior attrice non protagonista in una miniserie o film tv
- Holland Taylor – Hollywood
- Uzo Aduba – Mrs. America
- Margo Martindale – Mrs. America
- Tracey Ullman – Mrs. America
- Toni Collette – Unbelievable
- Jean Smart – Watchmen
Miglior regia per una serie drama
- Lesli Linka Glatter – Homeland (episodio Prisoners of War)
- Alik Sakharov – Ozark (episodio Fire Pink)
- Ben Semanoff – Ozark (episodio Su casa es mi casa)
- Andrij Parekh – Succession (episodio Hunting)
- Mark Mylod – Succession (episodio This is Not for Tears)
- Benjamin Caron – The Crown (episodio Aberfan)
- Jessica Hobbs – The Crown (episodio Cri de coeur)
- Mimi Leder – The Morning Show (episodio The Interview)
Miglior regia per una serie comedy
- Gail Mancuso – Modern Family (episodio Finale Part 2)
- Ramy Youssef – Ramy (episodio Miakhalifa.mov)
- Andrew Cividino e Daniel Levy – Schitt’s Creek (episodio Happy Ending)
- Matt Shakman – The Great (episodio The Great – Pilot)
- Amy Sherman-Palladino – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (episodio It’s Comedy or Cabbage)
- Daniel Palladino – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (episodio Marvelous Radio)
- James Burrows – Will & Grace (episodio We Love Lucy)
Miglior regia per una miniserie o film tv
- Lynn Shelton – Little Fires Everywhere (episodio Find a Way)
- Lenny Abrahamson – Normal People (episodio Episode 5)
- Maria Schrader – Unorthodox
- Nicole Kassell – Watchmen (episodio It’s Summer and We’re Running Out of Ice)
- Steph Green – Watchmen (episodio Little Fear of Lightning)
- Stephen Williams – Watchmen (episodio This Extraordinary Being)
Miglior sceneggiatura per una serie drama
- Thomas Schnauz – Better Call Saul (episodio Bad Choice Road)
- Gordon Smith – Better Call Saul (episodio Bagman)
- Miki Johnson – Ozark (episodio Fire Pink)
- Chris Mundy – Ozark (episodio All In)
- John Shiban – Ozark (episodio Boss Fight)
- Jesse Armstrong – Succession (episodio This is Not for Tears)
- Peter Morgan – The Crown (episodio Aberfan)
Miglior sceneggiatura per una serie comedy
- Daniel Levy – Schitt’s Creek (episodio Happy Ending)
- David West Read – Schitt’s Creek (episodio The Presidential Suite)
- Michael Schur – The Good Place (episodio Whenever You’re Ready)
- Tony McNamara – The Great (episodio The Great)
- Sam Johnson e Chris Marcil – What We Do in the Shadows (episodio Collaboration)
- Paul Simms – What We Do in the Shadows (episodio Ghosts)
- Stefani Robinson – What We Do in the Shadows (episodio On the Run)
Miglior sceneggiatura per una miniserie o film tv
- Tanya Barfield – Mrs. America (episodio Shirley)
- Sally Rooney e Alice Birch – Normal People (episodio Episode 3)
- Susannah Grant, Michael Chabon e Ayelet Waldman – Unbelievable (episodio Episode 1)
- Anna Winger – Unorthodox (episodio Part 1)
- Damon Lindelof e Cord Jefferson – Watchmen (episodio This Extraordinary Being)
Miglior guest star femminile di una serie drama
- Cicely Tyson – How to Get Away with Murder
- Laverne Cox – Orange is the New Black
- Cherry Jones – Succession
- Harriet Walter – Succession
- Alexis Bledel – The Handmaid’s Tale
- Phylicia Rashad – This is Us
Miglior guest star maschile di una serie drama
- Andrew Scott – Black Mirror
- James Cromwell – Succession
- Giancarlo Esposito – The Mandalorian
- Martin Short – The Morning Show
- Jason Bateman – The Outsider
- Ron Cephas Jones – This is Us
Miglior guest star femminile di una serie comedy
- Angela Bassett – A Black Lady Sketch Show
- Maya Rudolph – Saturday Night Live
- Phoebe Waller-Bridge – Saturday Night Live
- Maya Rudolph – The Good Place
- Wanda Sykes – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Bette Midler – The Politician
Miglior guest star maschile di una serie comedy
- Fred Willard – Modern Family
- Dev Patel – Modern Love
- Brad Pitt – Saturday Night Live
- Adam Driver – Saturday Night Live
- Eddie Murphy – Saturday Night Live
- Luke Kirby – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel