La vera storia della bambina ucraina con fucile e lecca lecca: non è una combattente

Circola una foto raffigurante una bambina ucraina, seduta nella finestra di un rudere, intenta a presidiare un’area con in braccio un fucile gustandosi un lecca lecca. Tra i suoi capelli si notano le trecce giallo blu, i colori dell’Ucraina, ed è diventata un simbolo della resistenza contro l’invasione russa di Vladimir Putin. Si tratta di una vera e propria “soldatessa” o si tratta di una messinscena? In molti hanno raccontato la vera storia della foto, ma non tutti la conoscono.

Lo scatto è stato pubblicato dal padre, Oleksii Kyrychenko, in un post Facebook dell’undici marzo 2022 dove riporta una sorta di titolo: «Young girl with candy».

Nel rispondere ai commenti, il padre spiega che la bambina è sua figlia, che ha effettivamente 9 anni e che si è trattato di una messinscena, confermando supposizioni poste da un utente: «La foto è incredibile. Presumo fosse una messinscena per evidenziare gli orrori di Putin che invade una nazione mettendo in pericolo i civili, inclusi i bambini».

In un post pubblicato il 13 marzo 2022, il padre Oleksii Kyrychenko pubblica la vera storia della foto, allegandone altre due. Un ulteriore dettaglio viene riportato nel racconto: gli scatti risalgono al 22 febbraio 2022, due giorni prima dell’inizio dell’invasione di Vladimir Putin in Ucraina. Ecco il testo in inglese del post:

History of one photo.

My name is Oleksii. I have a wife and three children. I had been working as an engineer in a Kyiv company before the war. Lived at the own house in a small town near Kyiv. Photo is my hobby. I have graduated some photography art courses. The nervous tension was very great during the last weeks before the war. The West and intelligence told us about inevitable war, but it was unbelievable for us. At the same time the western society demonstrated they are «concerned» and didn’t perform any sanctions against Russia. I decided to make some photos which could attract attention to the possible war. I wish to demonstrate how Ukraine may look in the nearest future. As it could be seen I took this photo 22/02/2022, that’s two days before the war. This is a photo of my daughter with a candy and with a shotgun in an abandoned building. The gun is mine, the daughter doesn’t able to shoot. She is 9. Of course, the gun was not loaded during making photo. That day I have published the photo in some FB foreign photo groups. They were banned immediately in those with Russian admins. In the other’s reaction was also ambiguous. A lot of people criticized the photo of child with a weapon. Finally, the photo left only in one group. And the day after tomorrow, without declaring war, at 4 am, Putin attacked us. At the second day of the war the Russian landing troops began to land near Kyiv and there was a threat of capture our town. In a hurry, we left for the Western Ukraine to our friends. I registered at military accounting, but have not yet been mobilized, because we have the long queues. And the people with the military experience are mobilized firstly. Some days ago, I loaded this photo in Ukrainian FB hobby group for growing cactuses. And suddenly it have spread all over the world and became a meme. Then this photo was posted by Donald Tusk (thank you, Donald!) in his tweet to the European Parliament. Now the attitude to these photos differs completely as far as the world has seen the real face of the Russian invasion.