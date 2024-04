Gaza: giornalisti colpiti dall’Idf a Nuseirat. Il cameraman della TRT perde il piede. «Perché ci prendete di mira?» – Il video

NEW — multiple journalists injured (one critically) in an @IDF tank shell attack on their reporting position in Nuseirat in #Gaza . Some are associated with @CNN & @trtworld .

"My message to the international community, who are seeing us firsthand, is that we're journalists wearing armor. So, why do you see us wearing helmets? Why? Because they still target us,”



