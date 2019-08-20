No! Questo non è il video della strage dei salmoni morti per il caldo

Il 12 agosto 2019 un utente pubblica su Twitter un video per dimostrare la strage dei salmoni morti per il caldo in Alaska. Il tweet viene ripreso anche da siti e quotidiani, come Repubblica, ma non è affatto così e sono diversi gli elementi che hanno portato all’errore.

L’utente Michael Lorenzo (@moz_zarella) aveva a sua volta condiviso il video dell’utente Lagarto Malo (@lagarto_malo) pubblicato l’undici agosto 2019 con il link al post Facebook di Aleš Richter del 6 agosto 2019 che aveva ottenuto oltre 115 mila condivisioni. Post che è stato rettificato il 13 agosto 2019.

Nella rettifica riporta il post del 12 agosto 2019 della pagina Facebook Cook Inlet Aquaculture Association dove viene spiegata la vera storia del video:

Many of you have seen a video showing dead pink salmon in Tutka Bay posted by My Way Alaska on August 10, 2019. We want to take this opportunity to explain what you are viewing. To cover operational costs for the hatchery programs, CIAA develops cost recovery harvest plans for areas where hatchery raised fish will be returning, including Tutka Bay Lagoon in Kachemak Bay. Through a public bidding process, CIAA licenses the cost recovery operation to processors, who in turn contract for the catcher vessel (a seiner) to harvest the fish. Once the fish are harvested, they are taken straight to the processor. These fish are not used for hatchery broodstock. On July 28, the cost recovery seiner was fishing in Tutka Bay Lagoon. It had a purse seine full of pink salmon when the bottom of the net snagged on something and ripped. Unfortunately, the fish were released and a number of them died in the process. We estimate that approximately 700–1,200 fish were lost. Accidents like this do sometimes happen to commercial fishing vessels, and we are sorry for any confusion it has caused. Please share.