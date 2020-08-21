La raccolta fondi di Mika per aiutare il suo Libano: il giudice di X Factor in un concerto live streaming

Dal 24 agosto al via l’apertura delle donazioni per il concerto che il cantante trasmetterà su YouTube il prossime 19 settembre

«La terribile esplosione al porto di Beirut ha ucciso centinaia di persone, ne ha ferite migliaia e ha lasciato molte senza una casa. Volevo fare qualcosa per aiutare». Così Mika, il cantante naturalizzato britannico, ma di madre libanese, e padre statunitense – e prossimo giudice a X Factor Italia – ha annunciato che il prossimo 19 settembre terrà una raccolta fondi per aiutare la Croce Rossa libanese e «Save The Children».

Un concerto speciale sarà trasmesso in live streaming su Youtube. I biglietti – ha scritto Mika su Instagram – potranno essere acquistati tramite la sua pagina sulla piattaforma GoFundMe e le donazioni – che aprono il 24 agosto – partiranno da 10 dollari.

«Beirut ne ha dovute passare tante e la resilienza e la forza del popolo libanese è innegabile. È il posto dove sono nato, una parte di me e sarà sempre nel mio cuore», ha scritto il cantautore sulla sua pagina Instagram. Già il 9 agosto, a pochi giorni dall’esplosione, Mika aveva pubblicato sul quotidiano inglese The Independent «una lettera d’amore» a Beirut.

