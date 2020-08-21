La raccolta fondi di Mika per aiutare il suo Libano: il giudice di X Factor in un concerto live streaming

«La terribile esplosione al porto di Beirut ha ucciso centinaia di persone, ne ha ferite migliaia e ha lasciato molte senza una casa. Volevo fare qualcosa per aiutare». Così Mika, il cantante naturalizzato britannico, ma di madre libanese, e padre statunitense – e prossimo giudice a X Factor Italia – ha annunciato che il prossimo 19 settembre terrà una raccolta fondi per aiutare la Croce Rossa libanese e «Save The Children».
On Saturday 19th September I will be broadcasting a very intimate show to raise money for the people of Beirut. The terrible explosion in Beirut’s port killed hundreds, injured thousands and left many more homeless. I wanted to do something to help in any small way I can. That is why I’ll be hosting a very special performance, with some surprises, and it will be streamed online on 4 time zones. Money raised will be split between two charities that are doing incredible work on the ground in Beirut, focusing on emergency response and rebuilding the city – Red Cross Lebanon and Save The Children Lebanon. The concert will be livestreamed on YouTube, and you can buy tickets by donating £10 or more via my GoFundMe page. Tickets will be available from Monday 24th August at 10am CET – keep your eyes on the GoFundMe page for further details (link in bio). Beirut has been through so much and the resilience and strength the Lebanese people is undeniable. It is the place of my birth, a part of me and will always be in my heart. ‘I ❤️ Beirut’ #ILoveBeirut
Un concerto speciale sarà trasmesso in live streaming su Youtube. I biglietti – ha scritto Mika su Instagram – potranno essere acquistati tramite la sua pagina sulla piattaforma GoFundMe e le donazioni – che aprono il 24 agosto – partiranno da 10 dollari.
«Beirut ne ha dovute passare tante e la resilienza e la forza del popolo libanese è innegabile. È il posto dove sono nato, una parte di me e sarà sempre nel mio cuore», ha scritto il cantautore sulla sua pagina Instagram. Già il 9 agosto, a pochi giorni dall’esplosione, Mika aveva pubblicato sul quotidiano inglese The Independent «una lettera d’amore» a Beirut.
Foto copertina: ANSA / MATTEO BAZZI