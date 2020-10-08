Il Nobel 2020 per la Letteratura alla poetessa Louise Glück

Il Nobel per la Letteratura quest’anno è andato a Louise Glück, poetessa statunitense autrice di 12 raccolte, per «la sua inconfondibile voce poetica che con austera bellezza rende universale l’esistenza individuale».
October 8, 2020
Nata nel 1943 a New York, vive a Cambridge, in Massachussets. Oltre a essere una nota poetessa, Glück è anche professoressa di Inglese alla Yale University, in Connecticut. Il suo debutto letterario è stato nel 1968 con Firstborn, acclamata come una delle più rilevanti poesie nella letteratura contemporanea americana. Tra le raccolte più acclamate di Glück c’è “The Wild Iris”, che contiene la poesia “Snowdrops”, nella quale si descrive« il miracoloso ritorno alla vita dopo l’inverno».
October 8, 2020
La poesia «Snowdrops»
I did not expect to survive,
earth suppressing me. I didn’t expect
to waken again, to feel
in damp earth my body
able to respond again, remembering
after so long how to open again
in the cold light
of earliest spring –
afraid, yes, but among you again
crying yes risk joy
in the raw wind of the new world.