Il Nobel 2020 per la Letteratura alla poetessa Louise Glück

Il Nobel per la Letteratura quest’anno è andato a Louise Glück, poetessa statunitense autrice di 12 raccolte, per «la sua inconfondibile voce poetica che con austera bellezza rende universale l’esistenza individuale».

Nata nel 1943 a New York, vive a Cambridge, in Massachussets. Oltre a essere una nota poetessa, Glück è anche professoressa di Inglese alla Yale University, in Connecticut. Il suo debutto letterario è stato nel 1968 con Firstborn, acclamata come una delle più rilevanti poesie nella letteratura contemporanea americana. Tra le raccolte più acclamate di Glück c’è “The Wild Iris”, che contiene la poesia “Snowdrops”, nella quale si descrive« il miracoloso ritorno alla vita dopo l’inverno».

I did not expect to survive,

earth suppressing me. I didn’t expect

to waken again, to feel

in damp earth my body

able to respond again, remembering

after so long how to open again

in the cold light

of earliest spring –

afraid, yes, but among you again

crying yes risk joy

in the raw wind of the new world.