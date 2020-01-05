Secondo Mike Pence, l’Iran e Soleimani aiutarono i terroristi dell’11 settembre, ma non ha le prove

Il 3 gennaio 2020 Mike Pence, vicepresidente degli Stati Uniti, per sostenere l’azione militare di Donald Trump che ha portato all’uccisione di Qassim Soleimani (o Qassem Suleimani) ha dichiarato pubblicamente che 10 terroristi dell’undici settembre erano stati assistiti dal generale iraniano:

In Yemen, the Qods Force, under Soleimani’s leadership, has orchestrated and enabled the launch of missiles that have resulted in the deaths of dozens of people in the region. Targets have included civilian airports in Saudi Arabia. Assisted in the clandestine travel to Afghanistan of 10 of the 12 terrorists who carried out the September 11 terrorist attacks in the United States.

Quanto dichiarato dal vicepresidente americano, ossia che Soleimani avrebbe aiutato 10 terroristi dei 12 che hanno compiuto l’attentato a New York nel 2001, è privo di fondamento in quanto in nessuno dei report viene riportata tale informazione.

L’analista Holly Dagres dell’Atlantic Council ha definito le dichiarazioni di Pence come «pericolosa disinformazione»:

The President of the United States is pinning Benghazi on Iran. Then to top it off, the Vice President of the United States is pinning 9/11 on Iran. This is not only reckless, it’s dangerous misinformation.

Qualcuno, nel frattempo, fa notare che i terroristi erano 19 e non 12.

I 19 terroristi dell’11 settembre.

In merito al numero errato dei terroristi citati, Katie Waldman, portavoce di Pence, il 4 gennaio 2020 pubblica un tweet in cui cerca di spiegare che il suo datore di lavoro faceva riferimento a 12 dei 19 terroristi transitati attraverso l’Afghanistan e che 10 di questi 12 «sono stati assistiti da Soleimani»:

For those asking: 12 of the 19 transited through Afghanistan. 10 of those 12 were assisted by Soleimani.

Nelle circa 600 pagine del report della Commissione sull’11 settembre Soleimani non viene affatto nominato, così come si sostiene che non esistono prove per ritenere che l’Iran o Hezbollah fossero a conoscenza del piano dei terroristi per attuare l’attacco del 2001:

We have found no evidence that Iran or Hezbollah was aware of the planning for what later became the 9/11 attack. At the time of their travel through Iran, the al Qaeda operatives themselves were probably not aware of the specific details of their future operation.

Nel report della Commissione si sostiene, al massimo, che sia l’Iran che Hezbollah abbiano voluto nascondere qualsiasi eventuale prova:

After 9/11, Iran and Hezbollah wished to conceal any past evidence of cooperation with Sunni terrorists associated with al Qaeda. A senior Hezbollah official disclaimed any Hezbollah involvement in 9/11.128

In un report dal titolo «Designation of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps» del Dipartimento di Stato americano, pubblicato l’otto aprile 2019, si legge che l’Iran avrebbe ospitato e facilitato le attività di terroristi, tra i quali alcuni agenti di Al Qaeda e che nel 2016 il Corpo delle guardie della rivoluzione islamica avrebbe permesso ad alcuni dei dirottatori dell’11 settembre di transitare nel loro territorio per giungere in Afghanistan per l’addestramento:

In addition to its support of proxies and terrorist groups abroad, Iran also harbors terrorists within its own borders, thereby facilitating their activities. Iran continues to allow Al Qaeda (AQ) operatives to reside in Iran, where they have been able to move money and fighters to South Asia and Syria. In 2016, the U.S. Treasury Department identified and sanctioned three senior AQ operatives residing in Iran and noted that Iran had knowingly permitted these AQ members, including several of the 9/11 hijackers, to transit its territory on their way to Afghanistan for training and operational planning.

Nel report del 2019 Soleimani non viene affatto nominato. Inoltre, secondo gli esperti risulterebbe strano che il generale sciita avesse sostenuto un gruppo terroristico sunnita.

Un report del New America che non conferma le parole di Pence.

Infine, come riportato dal The Guardian, in uno studio del New America – basato su 470.000 documenti declassificati – non vengono riportati legami nell’organizzazione e nella messa in atto degli attentati terroristici.

