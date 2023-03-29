Strage di Nashville, Joe Biden e la battuta sul gelato. Ecco cos’è successo

«È vera la storia di Biden che scherzava parlando di gelati nella conferenza stampa sulla strage di Nashville?» ci domanda un utente via Whatsapp. Non si tratta di un deep fake, il video che circola online è reale, targato Fox News, e le parole sono effettivamente sue, ma come capita spesso è stato omesso il contesto: non si trattava affatto di una conferenza stampa sulla strage.

Ecco uno dei post dove viene condivisa e commentata la clip di Fox News:

Il sito della Casa Bianca riporta le trascrizioni degli eventi. In questo caso, troviamo quella del 27 marzo 2023 dove riscontriamo le parole del Presidente e la battuta sul gelato:

THE PRESIDENT: Thank you. My name is Joe Biden. (Laughter.) I’m Dr. Jill Biden’s husband. (Laughter.) And I eat Jeni’s Ice Cream, chocolate chip. (Laughter.) I came down because I heard there was chocolate chip ice cream. (Laughter.)

Nel titolo leggiamo «Remarks by President Biden at the SBA Women’s Business Summit». Questo smentisce che l’intervento si sia svolto durante una “conferenza stampa sulla strage di Nashville”. Joe Biden si trovava di fronte alle imprenditrici della Small Business Administration (SBA) per un incontro organizzato presso la East Room della Casa Bianca. Dall’orario presente nella trascrizione, le 2:43 del pomeriggio (Washington DC è un’ora avanti rispetto a Nashville), sono passate poche ore dalla strage.

Dal video completo dell’evento, pubblicato nel canale ufficiale Youtube The White House, è possibile notare che l’intervento del Presidente inizia intorno al minuto 7:22 e dopo una di battuta da parte di Natalie King, fondatrice e CEO della Dunamis Clean Energy Partners.

Le prime dichiarazioni sulla strage di Nashville pubblicate dalla Casa Bianca risalgono alle ore 1:54 del pomeriggio del 27 marzo 2023 per mezzo della portavoce Karine Jean-Pierre:

We want to express the President’s appreciation for the first responders and prayers for all the families affected by this shooting.

So, we’re seeing the heartbreaking news of another shooting of innocent schoolchildren, this time in Nashville, Tennessee. The President has been briefed on the situation, and our team is in contact with DOJ and local officials about what is known so far.

Il Presidente Joe Biden parla della strage durante il summit con le imprenditrici, intorno al minuto 9:33 poco dopo l’inizio del suo saluto ai presenti e alcune battute con i genitori e i bambini presenti davanti a lui:

THE PRESIDENT: Okay. All right. Just how — just how it was in our outfit. Well, I’m so glad to see you all, and thanks for coming with mom. Okay?

You got to take care of your mom. Dads are much harder to raise. But, you know, we’re — (laughter) —

Before I begin to speak, and the reason I spent a little time on the kids, I — I just want to speak very briefly about the school shooting in Nashville, Tennessee.

You know, Ben and I have been doing this our whole careers, it seems. And it’s just — it’s sick. You know, we’re still gathering the facts of what happened and why. And we do know that, as of now, there are a number of people who are not going to — did not make it, including children.

And it’s heartbreaking. A family’s worst nightmare.

And I want to commend the police who repo- — responded incredibly swiftly — within minutes — to end the danger.

We’re monitoring the situation really closely — Ben, as you know — and we have to do more to stop gun violence. It’s ripping our communities apart, ripping the soul of this nation — ripping at the very soul of the nation. And we — we have to do more to protect our schools so they aren’t turned into prisons.

You know, the shooter in this situation reportedly had two assault weapons and a pistol — two AK-47. So I call on Congress, again, to pass my assault weapons ban. It’s about time that we begin to make some more progress.

But there’s more to learn. But I just wanted to send my concern and hearts out to so many parents out there. I’ve been to so many of these sites, as Ben knows, by — virtually every one.

And one of the things you folks should — I know you do know, but you should focus on — you know, just like when — in the military — when my son was in Iraq for a year, other places, you — there’s so many members of the military coming back with post-traumatic stress after witnessing the violence and participating in it.

Well, these children, these teachers, they should be — should be focusing on their mental health, as well.

And so I’m grateful — anyway, sorry to start off that way, but I couldn’t begin without acknowledging what happened. And now I’m grateful that all of you are joining us here today.