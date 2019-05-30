Nuova Zelanda: il “ragazzo uovo” dona 70 mila dollari alle vittime dell’attentato

Era accaduto in seguito ai fatti del 15 marzo in Nuova Zelanda. La vittima era il senatore australiano anti musulmani

Will Connolly si era guadagnato le luci della ribalta scaraventandosi su Fraser Anning – il senatore australiano anti-musulmani – nel bel mezzo di un’intervista tv a Melbourne, rompendogli un uovo in testa.

Anning aveva reagito allontanando con schiaffi e calci il ragazzo. Era accaduto in seguito all’attentato del 15 marzo, in Nuova Zelanda, che ha visto la morte di 49 persone uccise in due moschee.

Dopo l’accaduto, sono state create due pagine di GoFundMe – il portale di raccolta fondi – per aiutare Connolly a coprire le spese legali e “comprare più uova”. Il ragazzo però ha raccontato di essere stato assistito pro bono dagli avvocati, non contraendo spese legali.

Ora, Will Connolly, ribattezzato “the egg boy” (il ragazzo uovo), donerà i circa 70 mila dollari raccolti da quella colletta alle vittime degli attacchi della moschea di Christchurch.

Tramite un post su Instagram, diventato virale, il ragazzo ha fatto sapere che «dopo un’enorme quantità di burocrazia, oggi sono stati trasferiti 70 mila dollari alla Christchurch Foundation e al Victims Support».

E ha concluso con un augurio: «Alle vittime della tragedia, io spero con tutto il cuore che questo possa portare sollievo a voi».

