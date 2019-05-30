Nuova Zelanda: il “ragazzo uovo” dona 70 mila dollari alle vittime dell’attentato

Will Connolly si era guadagnato le luci della ribalta scaraventandosi su Fraser Anning – il senatore australiano anti-musulmani – nel bel mezzo di un’intervista tv a Melbourne, rompendogli un uovo in testa.
Anning aveva reagito allontanando con schiaffi e calci il ragazzo. Era accaduto in seguito all’attentato del 15 marzo, in Nuova Zelanda, che ha visto la morte di 49 persone uccise in due moschee.
Dopo l’accaduto, sono state create due pagine di GoFundMe – il portale di raccolta fondi – per aiutare Connolly a coprire le spese legali e “comprare più uova”. Il ragazzo però ha raccontato di essere stato assistito pro bono dagli avvocati, non contraendo spese legali.
Finally!!! After a huge amount of red tape,$99,922.36 has today been transferred to the Christchurch Foundation and Victims Support. For those of you who don’t know, there were 2 Go Fund Me pages set up to help cover the cost of my legal fees and to ‘buy more eggs’. Gratefully, Gordon Legal acted probono for me so I don’t have any legal fees. I decided to donate all monies to help provide some relief to the victims of the massacre… it wasn’t mine to keep. I want to thank Corey and @sajjad12345 who set up the funds and every single person who donated to the money and made this possible. To the victims of the Tragedy, I whole heartedly hope that this can bring some relief to you. Keep spreading the love. ❤️🙌🏻
Ora, Will Connolly, ribattezzato “the egg boy” (il ragazzo uovo), donerà i circa 70 mila dollari raccolti da quella colletta alle vittime degli attacchi della moschea di Christchurch.
Tramite un post su Instagram, diventato virale, il ragazzo ha fatto sapere che «dopo un’enorme quantità di burocrazia, oggi sono stati trasferiti 70 mila dollari alla Christchurch Foundation e al Victims Support».
E ha concluso con un augurio: «Alle vittime della tragedia, io spero con tutto il cuore che questo possa portare sollievo a voi».