Mondiali tra club di volley, le ragazze dell’Imoco fanno l’impresa: campionesse!

2019 FIVB WOMEN’S CLUB WORLD CHAMPIONS: IMOCO VOLLEY 🇮🇹! Paola Egonu wraps it up and Imoco defeats Eczacibasi 🇹🇷 3-1 (22-25, 25-14, 25-19, 25-21) to win the title! They become the first Italian team to claim the crown in 27 years (Teodora Ravenna, 1992). Watch all #FIVBClubWorldChamps matches: LINK IN BIO. #Volleyball #FIVB @imocovolley @eczacibasisporkulubu