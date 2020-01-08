No, non è “The Crown”. Harry e Meghan rinunciano al loro ruolo nella famiglia reale

Henry Charles Albert David Mountbatten-Windsor (meglio noto come Harry) e Meghan Markle hanno deciso di rinunciare al loro “ruolo senior” di membri della famiglia reale britannica per avere maggiore «autonomia finanziaria» nelle loro attività pubbliche e di beneficenza.
Lo rende noto Buckingham Palace confermando le anticipazioni del The Sun anche sull’intenzione dei duchi di Sussex di dividere nel prossimo futuro il loro tempo «fra il Regno Unito e il Nord America». La decisione è stata ufficialmente approvata dalla Regina.
“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA
«Intendiamo fare un passo indietro come membri senior della Famiglia Reale e lavorare per essere finanziariamente indipendenti – si legge nel comunicato – mentre continueremo a supportare pienamente sua Maestà la Regina».
«Ora abbiamo intenzione di trovare un equilibrio tra la nostra permanenza nel Regno Unito e in Nord America, continuando a onorare il nostro dovere verso la Regina, il Commonwealth, e le nostre opere di beneficenza».
«Questo equilibrio geografico ci permetterà di crescere nostro figlio con un apprezzamento per la tradizione reale nel quale è nato, e fornirà allo stesso tempo alla nostra famiglia lo spazio per concentrarsi sul prossimo capitolo, che include il lancio della nostra organizzazione di beneficenza».
Nel 2017 fu Filippo di Mountbatten, marito della Regina Elisabetta, a prendere la decisione di ritirarsi da tutti i suoi impegni reali per fare «vita privata».