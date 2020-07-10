Simone Biles sulla copertina di Vogue: «Razzismo da secoli. Ora giustizia per la comunità nera»

Simone Biles, 23 anni, è la ginnasta statunitense protagonista della copertina di agosto di Vogue America: la prima dedicata a un’afroamericana. Una conquista, una vittoria, l’ennesima per la quattro volte campionessa olimpica che, nonostante il lockdown e l’annullamento delle Olimpiadi di Tokyo 2020, ha ripreso ad allenarsi.
Introducing @simonebiles’s exclusive digital cover for our August issue. With the 2020 Olympics postponed and a shadow hung over American gymnastics, Biles–who is widely regarded as the greatest gymnast of all time—has had to be resilient as never before. When Biles was first photographed in February and interviewed in March for this cover story, America was also a different place. Since then, the coronavirus pandemic has upended regular patterns of life and #BlackLivesMatter protests have occurred from coast to coast. “We need justice for the Black community. With the peaceful protests it’s the start of change, but it’s sad that it took all of this for people to listen,” Biles said. “Racism and injustice have existed for years with the Black community.” At the link in our bio, Vogue reports on a champion looking ahead. Photographed in Feb. 2020 by @annieleibovitz, styled by @phyllis_posnick, written by @abbyaguirre, Vogue, August 2020
L’omicidio di George Floyd
La ginnasta, 25 medaglie di cui 19 d’oro, in questa lunga intervista a Vogue, parla degli abusi sessuali subiti ma anche delle proteste antirazziste a seguito della morte di George Floyd in America.
«Abbiamo bisogno di un cambiamento. Abbiamo bisogno di giustizia per la comunità nera. Le proteste pacifiche sono solo l’inizio del cambiamento, ma è triste che ci sia voluto tutto questo perché la gente ci ascoltasse. Il razzismo e l’ingiustizia nei confronti della comunità nera esistono da secoli. Quante volte sono accaduti questi episodi prima che ci fossero cellulari a testimoniarli?» ha detto.
Gli insulti per il suo aspetto fisico
In recent years, August cover star @simonebiles’s rise has taken place against a horrific backdrop. The revelation that Larry Nassar sexually abused hundreds of gymnasts, including all five members of the 2012 Olympic team and four of the five members of the 2016 team, was the first horror. Then it became clear that Nassar had enablers—at Michigan State, where he was on faculty, but also at USA Gymnastics and the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee. Amid the fallout, Biles emerged as a powerful check on her sport’s governing body. She is the only Olympic gymnast who disclosed abuse by Nassar and continued competing at the elite level. Her willingness to speak out from within the sport has made her an even bigger hero and invited yet more comparisons to iconic athletes with iron moral codes, like Muhammad Ali, though even this parallel is inexact. Sexual abuse inflicts a uniquely isolating mix of stigma and shame. And that’s what this issue’s cover story was supposed to have been about: an athlete of unprecedented dominance returning to the Olympics, where to compete at all she has to represent the very organizations that wronged her, and which she has spent the last two years staring down. But then something even more unprecedented happened. The Olympics—well, they disappeared. Overnight, years of carefully laid plans were thrown into limbo. Tap the link in our bio to read the full profile. Photographed in Feb. 2020 by @annieleibovitz, styled by @phyllis_posnick, written by @abbyaguirre, Vogue, August 2020
Da ragazzina la chiamavano «swoldier» (da «swollen», cioè gonfio, e «soldier», soldato), poi, invece, da atleta, è finita nel mirino di commenti vergognosi sul suo aspetto fisico. «Si concentrano sui miei capelli o su quanto siano grandi le mie gambe. Ma Dio mi ha fatto così e sento che se non avessi queste gambe o questi polpacci, non sarei in grado di volare più in alto che posso e realizzare quei salti e quelle figure che ora portano il mio nome», dice.
E lancia un messaggio forte e chiaro alle ragazze: «Non importa quanto tu sia bravo nel tuo sport, nella vita, nel tuo lavoro, la cosa principale di cui la gente parla è come appari. Ma il modo migliore per gestire questa pressione è ignorarla».
Gli abusi sessuali
Simone Biles ha anche subito abusi sessuali da Larry Nassar, ex medico della squadra di ginnastica americana, l’USA Gymnastics. Con lei anche altri atleti, vittime dello stesso dottore, poi condannato con l’accusa di violenza sessuale. «Sapevo che alcune ragazze avevano subito cose peggiori delle mie. Così era come se io non fossi stata abusata. Non volevo ammettere con me stessa quello che in realtà era successo».
Foto in copertina da Instagram | Vogue
