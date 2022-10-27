JLL è morto, anzi no. La notizia (falsa) di TMZ che ha fatto piangere per 1 ora il mondo del rock

La leggenda del Rock’n’roll Jerry Lee Lewis non è morto. A riportare la notizia della sua scomparsa all’età di 87 anni era stato il sito di gossip Tmz. Un’ora dopo, però, la rettifica: «A inizio giornata – scrive Tmz – ci è stato detto, da qualcuno che sosteneva di essere il rappresentante di Lewis, che la leggenda del rock era morta. Non è così». Il vero agente di Lewis, Zach Farnum, ha poi confermato la notizia che The Killer, come viene soprannominato Lewis, è vivo e si trova nella sua abitazione a Memphis, in Tennesse.
