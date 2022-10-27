Scopri di più su DOMINO, la nuova rivista sul mondo che cambia
CULTURA & SPETTACOLO LouisianaMusicaUSA

JLL è morto, anzi no. La notizia (falsa) di TMZ che ha fatto piangere per 1 ora il mondo del rock

di Redazione

Lo stesso sito web ha poi riportato la rettifica affermando che qualcuno che sosteneva di essere l’agente di Lewis gli aveva confidato che la leggenda del rock era morta

La leggenda del Rock’n’roll Jerry Lee Lewis non è morto. A riportare la notizia della sua scomparsa all’età di 87 anni era stato il sito di gossip Tmz. Un’ora dopo, però, la rettifica: «A inizio giornata – scrive Tmz – ci è stato detto, da qualcuno che sosteneva di essere il rappresentante di Lewis, che la leggenda del rock era morta. Non è così». Il vero agente di Lewis, Zach Farnum, ha poi confermato la notizia che The Killer, come viene soprannominato Lewis, è vivo e si trova nella sua abitazione a Memphis, in Tennesse.


Continua a leggere su Open

Leggi anche:

Della stessa categoria