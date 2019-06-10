Un elicottero si schianta su un grattacielo di New York. Almeno un morto – Il video

Un elicottero si è schiantato su un edificio a New York, non lontano da Times Square. La polizia e i pompieri sono sul posto, ci sarebbe almeno un morto e non si escludono feriti.

Secondo le prime informazioni, l’elicottero si sarebbe schiantato sul tetto dell’edificio e dall’incidente si sarebbe scatenato un incendio. Il grattacielo contro cui si è schiantato l’elicottero è al 787 Seventh Avenue, sulla 51ma strada.

787 7th ave, #midtown NYC. We’re 1 block south. 20 mins ago there was a loud sound like a too-low #helicopter & I looked up and saw sheet of flame on roof and then smoke. News reports saying helicopter/small plane crash onto roof which would be consistent with what I heard/saw. pic.twitter.com/swY3ksLskH — Lance Koonce (@LHKoonce) 10 giugno 2019

Il governatore dello Stato di New York Andrew Cuomo ha parlato alla stampa sul posto dicendo che stando alle informazioni preliminari a disposizione, «c’è stato un atterraggio di emergenza o un atterraggio forzato che è avvenuto per una ragione o per un’altra. C’era un incendio», che è stato spento. «Ci sono feriti ma non si sa quanti», ha aggiunto Cuomo precisando che «non sappiamo cosa abbia spinto l’elicottero ad atterrare. Le persone nell’edificio sono salve, alcune sono state evacuate».