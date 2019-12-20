Fortissima scossa di terremoto in Pakistan e Afghanistan

Un terremoto di magnitudo 6.4 ha scosso il nord del Pakistan e il vicino Afghanistan. Il terremoto è stato avvertito a Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar e in altre parti del Paese. L’ipocentro si è registrato a una profondità di 210 chilometri.
L’epicentro è stato registrato nella regione di Hindu Kush, in Afghanistan. La scossa sarebbe stata avvertita anche a New Delhi. Finora non sono state segnalate vittime.
Earthquake of 6.3 magnitude hits Hindukush in Afghanistan.Tremors felt in several parts of North India pic.twitter.com/fTY3mzVcI2— All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) December 20, 2019
People are out of the buildings in Blue Area of #Islamabad after earthquake. #ISBAlerts pic.twitter.com/0ZB8Pm6skV— SherY (@SherySyed2) December 20, 2019
Strong #earthquake jolt panic everyone in Islamabad.— Aamir SAmjad (@aamirsamjad) December 20, 2019
Hope you all are safe.#earthquake #Islamabad pic.twitter.com/V29us9jZ8e
Strong #earthquake in Pakistan ,— حائمہ نور 🇹🇷🇵🇰 (@HaymaPrincess) December 20, 2019
i just felt it in #IslamAbad pic.twitter.com/UuqUbflSYw
6.4 Magnitude of Earthquake hits Different Parts of Country including #Islamabad #Lahore and Azad Kashmir.#earthquake pic.twitter.com/TPHxQhADys— Umaid Ali (@UmaidAliBaloch) December 20, 2019