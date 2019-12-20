MONDO :

Fortissima scossa di terremoto in Pakistan e Afghanistan

di Redazione

Il terremoto è stato avvertito a Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar e in altre parti del Paese

Un terremoto di magnitudo 6.4 ha scosso il nord del Pakistan e il vicino Afghanistan. Il terremoto è stato avvertito a Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar e in altre parti del Paese. L’ipocentro si è registrato a una profondità di 210 chilometri.

L’epicentro è stato registrato nella regione di Hindu Kush, in Afghanistan. La scossa sarebbe stata avvertita anche a New Delhi. Finora non sono state segnalate vittime.

Leggi anche:

Della stessa categoria