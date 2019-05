Europee 2019 a Cipro, i conservatori staccano la sinistra

Cyprus: Electoral commissioner announces names of the Cypriot MEPs. DISY (EPP)- Loukas Fourlas (new), Lefteris Christoforou (2nd term). AKEL (LEFT)- Giorgos Georgiou, Niyazi Kızılyürek (both new), DIKO (S&D)- Costas Mavrides (2nd term), EDEK (S&D)- Demetris Papadakis (2nd term).