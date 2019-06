Sea Watch: dopo l’arresto di Carola Rackete, gara di solidarietà di tweet e messaggi

“O Captain! my Captain! our fearful trip is done,

The ship has weather’d every rack, the prize we sought is won,

The port is near, the bells I hear, the people all exulting.” @seawatch_intl #IoStoConCarola #apriteiporti #CAROLA_RACKETE thank you for your #integrity #stayhuman pic.twitter.com/TYGDT91KxB