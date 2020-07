L’omaggio di Tvboy a Open Arms: «Aprite le braccia alla vita». L’opera su una imbarcazione della ong – Il video

View this post on Instagram

Art is the highest form of hope and every single life is more important than any political game. I did this mural to support Captain Marc Reig, @oscar.camps and all the @proactivaopenarms crew in their fight to save lives abandoned to their fate in the mediterranean sea. 🎥Video @xindogu 🎻Music Margarida Mariño 🚢Coordination @angelo_casa1 #tvboy #openarms #art #life