Coronavirus, record di nuovi contagi in India: +77mila, solo gli Usa hanno fatto peggio. Trump: «Vaccino pronto entro l’anno» – Tutte le notizie della notte

✳️ #MOHFW #COVID19India updates as on 28.08.2020 at 8 AM👇



▪ Active Cases: 7,42,023

▪ Cured/Discharged: 25,83,948

▪ Death cases: 61,529

▪ Migrated: 1



🔹77,266 new Cases & 1057 deaths reported in last 24 hours.



✅ 60,177 NEW RECOVERIES#IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/xe4ZLRhNPo