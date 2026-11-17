Ai Grammy vincono le donne, tra Rosalía e Olivia Rodrigo la spunta a sorpresa Raye con 11 nomination
La 69ª edizione dei Grammy comincia a far discutere, come ogni anno, dalle candidature, annunciate ieri. Da pupillo della critica al record storico per il numero di candidature per una donna ai Grammy il passo può essere lungo, ad accorciarlo quest’anno Raye, nome d’arte di Rachel Agatha Keen, cantautrice britannica che con 11 nomination per il più importante dei riconoscimenti musicali americani, si prende la scena davanti a colleghe ben più quotate, eguagliando un fenomeno pop come Beyoncé. D’altra parte il This Music May Contain Hope è una perla di rara bellezza. Superata di due goal Rosalía, nome decisamente più mainstream, favoritissima alla vigilia, specie dopo essersi aggiudicata la settimana scorsa per la terza volta consecutiva (record) i Latin Grammy per il miglior album.
Seguono con sette nomination Ella Langley, Miranda Lambert, Olivia Rodrigo e Phoebe Bridgers, tutti nomi che siamo già abituati ad intercettare in scenari così pop come i Grammy, i premi della Recording Academy, un’organizzazione statunitense composta da professionisti dell’industria musicale.
Un’edizione dove le donne primeggiano
Come si noterà, tutte donne, e gli uomini? Con “sole” sei candidature troviamo Bruno Mars, l’unico a strappare una candidatura per il miglior album, e Leon Thomas, a fargli compagnia un’altra nuova stella del firmamento femminile della musica a stelle e strisce: Olivia Dean. A proposito di album dell’anno, un’altra donna compie un’altra impresa, parliamo di Taylor Swift che con la nomination del suo The Life of a Showgirl raggiunge Kendrick Lamar nella classifica degli artisti che hanno piazzato tre dischi di fila in quella che è considerata come la più prestigiosa delle categorie dei Grammy. Significativo il calo di sonorità hip hop nel circolo delle più importanti categorie, si registra solo la presenza di Toliver per il miglior artista emergente. Il grande escluso dei Grammy ’27 è sicuramente Harry Style, il suo Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally. è andato molto bene in classifica, il singolo Aperture ha raggiunto il primo posto in classifica, eppure la popstar non è riuscito ad aggiudicarsi nemmeno una nomination, meglio di lui ha fatto Noah Kahan, certamente il cantautore più in ascesa dell’universo musicale americano, fonte di ispirazione anche per molti italiani, dato dagli esperti alla vigilia addirittura come possibile vincitore per il miglior album, ma l’unica nomination ottenuta è per il miglior album folk contemporaneo.
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Fa piacere far notare le tre candidature della compianta Dolly Parton, scomparsa lo scorso 25 agosto, nominata nella categoria miglior audiolibro, per l’autobiografia Star of the Show: My Life on Stage, e due volte nella categoria miglior performance di duo/gruppo country.
Chi sono gli italiani candidati
Scorrendo le candidature si nota anche la presenza di due italiani: Gianandrea Noseda, direttore d’orchestra milanese, candidato al Grammy per la Miglior registrazione d’opera con Barber: Vanessa e Marta Salogni, produttrice e ingegnere del suono nata in provincia di Brescia, accreditata tra le tecniche del suono di Lux (Complete Works) di Rosalía, candidato in diverse categorie, tra cui Miglior album dell’anno e Miglior album registrato non di musica classica.
Lo show dei Grammy andrà in onda domenica 7 febbraio in diretta dalla Crypto.com Arena di Los Angeles, in Italia per la prima volta la cerimonia sarà trasmessa su Disney+.
Miglior registrazione dell’anno
- Man I Need – Olivia Dean
- Choosin’ Texas – Ella Langley
- I Just Might – Bruno Mars
- Where Is My Husband! – Raye
- The Cure – Olivia Rodrigo
- Berghain – Rosalía, Björk, Yves Tumor
- The Fate of Ophelia – Taylor Swift
- Dracula – Tame Impala con Jennie
Miglior album dell’anno
- Lost Weekend – Phoebe Bridgers
- The Art of Loving – Olivia Dean
- Dandelion – Ella Langley
- The Romantic – Bruno Mars
- This Music May Contain Hope. – Raye
- You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love – Olivia Rodrigo
- Lux (Complete Works) – Rosalía
- The Life of a Showgirl – Taylor Swift
Miglior canzone dell’anno
- Berghain – Björk, Noah Goldstein, Jake Miller, Rosalía e Dylan Wiggins
- Choosin’ Texas – Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Ella Langley e Joybeth Taylor
- The Cure – Daniel Nigro e Olivia Rodrigo
- Hate That I Made You Love Me – Ariana Grande, Max Martin e Ilya Salmanzadeh
- I Knew It, I Knew You (da Toy Story 5) – Jack Antonoff e Taylor Swift
- Man I Need – Olivia Dean, Tobias Jesso Jr. e Zach Nahome
- Risk It All – Dernst Emile II, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence e Bruno Mars
- Where Is My Husband! – Rachel Keen e Mike Sabath
Miglior artista esordiente
- Angine de Poitrine
- Geese
- Ella Langley
- Slayyyter
- Sienna Spiro
- Don Toliver
- Remi Wolf
- The Womack Sisters
Produttore dell’anno – musica non classica
- Tony Berg
- Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
- Noah Goldstein
- Miranda Lambert
- Mike Sabath
Autore dell’anno – musica non classica
- Amy Allen
- Edgar Barrera
- Raye
- Joybeth Taylor
- Theron Thomas
Miglior interpretazione pop solista
- Man I Need – Olivia Dean
- Risk It All – Bruno Mars
- Where Is My Husband! – Raye
- The Cure – Olivia Rodrigo
- Sauvignon Blanc – Rosalía
Miglior interpretazione pop di un duo o gruppo
- Runway – Lady Gaga e Doechii
- Bring Your Love – Madonna e Sabrina Carpenter
- Click Clack Symphony. – Raye con Hans Zimmer
- The Life of a Showgirl – Taylor Swift e Sabrina Carpenter
- Dracula – Tame Impala con Jennie
Miglior interpretazione pop asiatica
- Sunset Kiss – Babymetal, Polyphia
- Unang Kilig – Bini
- Bang Bang – Ive
- 404 (New Era) – KiiiKiii
- Yes – Lisa
- Visa – SB19
Miglior album pop vocale
- The Art of Loving – Olivia Dean
- Petal – Ariana Grande
- The Romantic – Bruno Mars
- This Music May Contain Hope. – Raye
- You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love – Olivia Rodrigo
Miglior registrazione dance/elettronica
- Lights Burn Dimmer – Fred again.. con Jamie T
- I Feel So Free – Madonna
- Crank – Slayyyter
- My Old Ways – Tame Impala
- Melatonin – Tinashe
- Music – Underscores
Miglior registrazione dance pop
- Blue Moon – Zara Larsson
- Danceteria – Madonna
- Life Boat – Raye
- Dance… – Slayyyter
- Too Easy – Tinashe
Miglior album dance/elettronico
- Confessions II – Madonna
- Sexistential – Robyn
- SOMA – Skrillex
- Wor$t Girl in America – Slayyyter
- Deadbeat – Tame Impala
Miglior registrazione remixata
- Beto’s Horns (Fred Remix) – Fred again.. e Tom Norris
- I Just Might (Austin Millz Remix) – Austin Millz
- Love Sensation – Stuart Price
- Opalite (Chris Lake Remix) – Chris Lake
- A Question of Trust – Boys Noize Remix – Boys Noize
- Where Is My Husband! – David Guetta e Hypaton
Miglior interpretazione rock
- Sarniezz – Angine de Poitrine
- Lost Boys – Phoebe Bridgers
- Trinidad – Geese
- What’s Wrong With Me – Olivia Rodrigo, Robert Smith
- In the Stars – The Rolling Stones
Miglior interpretazione metal
- The Edge of Perfection – Anthrax
- Hive Mind – Knocked Loose con Denzel Curry
- Your Ghost Again – Mastodon
- Let There Be Shred – Megadeth
- End of You – Poppy, Amy Lee, Courtney LaPlante
Miglior canzone rock
- In the Stars – Mick Jagger e Keith Richards
- Lost Boys – Phoebe Bridgers, Bo Burnham, Alex G, Christian Lee Hutson e Marshall Vore
- My Only Angel – Joe Perry, Matt Schwartz, Steven Tyler e Dominic Harrison
- Streets of Minneapolis – Radio Mix – Bruce Springsteen
- Trinidad – Max Bassin, Dominic DiGesu, Emily Green e Cameron Winter
- What’s Wrong With Me – Daniel Nigro, Olivia Rodrigo e Sasha Sloan
- Your Favorite Toy – Foo Fighters
Miglior album rock
- Vol.II – Angine de Poitrine
- Your Favorite Toy – Foo Fighters
- The Wow! Signal – Muse
- Foreign Tongues – The Rolling Stones
- Frozen Charlotte – Jack White
Miglior interpretazione di musica alternativa
- Fabienk – Angine de Poitrine
- Kill Me – Phoebe Bridgers
- Au Pays du Cocaine – Geese
- Reliquia – Rosalía
- Showbiz – Hayley Williams
Miglior album di musica alternativa
- I Must Be Dreaming – Alabama Shakes
- Lost Weekend – Phoebe Bridgers
- Music, Fashion, Film – Charli xcx
- Getting Killed – Geese
- The Mountain – Gorillaz
- Lux (Complete Works) – Rosalía
Miglior interpretazione R&B solista
- Morning Dew (Donk) – Beyoncé
- Out the Window – Kehlani
- Let Me – Victoria Monét
- Pressha – Jill Scott
- What You Need – Tems
Miglior interpretazione R&B di un duo o gruppo
- Fallin’ – Chris Brown con Leon Thomas
- 47th Street – Lalah Hathaway con J. Ivy
- Sweet Nuthins – Kehlani con Leon Thomas
- Mess – PJ Morton con Keyon Harrold
- To B Honest – Jill Scott con JID
Miglior interpretazione R&B tradizionale
- I Found Myself – Durand Bernarr
- Can’t Let Go – Lalah Hathaway
- Beautiful People – Jill Scott
- My Muse – Leon Thomas
- If I Let You – The Womack Sisters
Miglior canzone R&B
- Let Me – Jahshua Brown, Darhyl Camper Jr., Jeff Gitelman, Tiyon Mack, Victoria Monét e Branden Rowell
- My Muse – Lazaro A. Camejo, Rob Gueringer, Nile Eugene Hargrove, Peter Lee Johnson, Marcus Clayton Paul, David Kenneth Phelps e Leon Thomas
- Out the Window – Antonio Dixon, Kehlani Parrish, Ashton Norful, Khris Riddick-Tynes e Talay Riley
- Pressha – Adam Blackstone, Jill Scott e Vincent Tolan
- What You Need – Ronald Banful e Temilade Openiyi
Miglior album R&B progressivo
- Bernarr. – Durand Bernarr
- Waves – Moonchild
- The Last Balloon – Tank and the Bangas
- Pholks – Leon Thomas
- Distracted – Thundercat
Miglior album R&B
- Brown (The Chocolate Edition) – Chris Brown
- When the City Sleeps – Alex Isley
- Kehlani – Kehlani
- Saturday Night – PJ Morton
- To Whom This May Concern – Jill Scott
Miglior interpretazione rap
- Good Flirts – Baby Keem con Kendrick Lamar e Momo Boyd
- ErrTime – Cardi B
- Run It Back!! – De La Soul con Nas
- Let ’Em Know – T.I.
- Body – Don Toliver
Miglior interpretazione rap melodica
- This Woman – Busta Rhymes e J Dilla con D’Angelo
- Safe – Cardi B con Kehlani
- Girl, Get Up – Doechii con SZA
- E85 – Don Toliver
- Watching Us – Wale con Leon Thomas
Miglior canzone rap
- E85 – Derek Anderson, Aaron Paryce Cheung, Jaasu Mallory, Jacques Webster e Caleb Toliver
- ErrTime – Matthew Allen, Javaan Durrell Anderson, Belcalis Almanzar, Ronnie Jackson, James D. Steed e Jordan Thorpe
- Girl, Get Up – Darius Scott, Jaylah Hickmon, Jahlil Gunter, Solána Rowe, Anthony “Moosa” Tiffith Jr. e Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith
- Let ’Em Know – T.I. e Pharrell Williams
- Spend Dat – Caresha Romeka Brownlee, Akil King, Maurice Simmonds e Anthony Germaine White
Miglior album rap
- Dillagence II – Busta Rhymes e J Dilla
- Am I the Drama? – Cardi B
- God Gotta Afro & Gold Hoops – Rapsody
- Octane – Don Toliver
- Everything Is a Lot – Wale
- Bully – Deluxe – Kanye West (Ye)
Miglior album di poesia spoken word
- Black Shaman Strikes Back – Marc Marcel
- The Color of Rain – Aja Monet
- A Hero and a Villain – Mad Skillz
- How Love Grows – Jwalt e ClayDough
- Leap Life – Saul Williams
Miglior interpretazione jazz
- In Walked Bud – Jon Batiste
- Good Life – Tamron Hall Main Title Theme – The Baylor Project
- Sophisticated Lady – Cécile McLorin Salvant, Metropole Orkest e Jules Buckley
- The Lady Is a Tramp – Deborah Silver e Diane Schuur
- I Get Along Without You Very Well (Except Sometimes) – Nicole Zuraitis, Christian McBride, Gilad Hekselman e Dan Pugach
Miglior album vocale jazz
- For Dinah – Ledisi
- The Wise Ones – Gretchen Parlato
- Live at Jazz at Lincoln Center – Catherine Russell
- With Every Breath I Take – Cécile McLorin Salvant, Metropole Orkest e Jules Buckley
- The Devil I Knew – Nicole Zuraitis
Miglior album strumentale jazz
- Monk Movements – Jon Batiste
- We Dream – Lakecia Benjamin
- Forever Yours: The Farewell Performance (Live) – Chick Corea
- Leave That in There – Sullivan Fortner
- Side-Eye III+ – Pat Metheny
Miglior album per grande ensemble jazz
- Paco de Lucía, Music for Big Band (Live) – Alex Conde
- In the Brass Palace – Kurt Elling e WDR Big Band
- Jim McNeely Expeditions – Frankfurt Radio Big Band e Jim McNeely
- 25 Years of Phatness – Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band
- Oracles – Helen Sung Big Band e Helen Sung
Miglior album jazz latino
- Filin – Melissa Aldana
- Ao Vivo (Live) – Eliane Elias
- Monk Con Clave – Carlos Henriquez con Gonzalo Rubalcaba, Pedrito Martinez, Anthony Almonte, Osmany Paredes, Jeremy Bosch e Robert Rodriguez
- Gonzalo Plays Pino – Gonzalo Rubalcaba
- El Arte Del Bolero Vol. 3 – Miguel Zenón e Luis Perdomo
Miglior album jazz alternativo
- Trip the Night Fantastic – Terri Lyne Carrington e Social Science
- Who Asked? – Domi e JD Beck
- Purpose – Terrace Martin e Marcus Gilmore
- Oh Snap – Cécile McLorin Salvant
- Fathers – Nate Smith, Kiefer, Carrtoons e Kenny Beats
Miglior interpretazione vocale pop tradizionale
- A Couple Minutes – Olivia Dean
- For Good – Cynthia Erivo e Ariana Grande
- Madwoman – Laufey
- I Hate The Way I Look Today – Raye
- All That’s Left – Nicole Zuraitis con Gilad Hekselman
Miglior album vocale pop tradizionale
- Good Grief – Sara Bareilles
- The Boys of Dungeon Lane – Paul McCartney
- Better Broken – Sarah McLachlan
- An Offering: Live at Speakeasy Studios – Leslie Odom Jr.
- Whatever’s Clever! – Charlie Puth
Miglior album strumentale contemporaneo
- Monk Meditations – Jon Batiste
- Lullaby for the Lost – Donny McCaslin
- A Six String Odyssey – Six String Symphony
- Somni – Snarky Puppy, Metropole Orkest e Jules Buckley
- BaRcoDe – Ben Wendel
Miglior album di musical
- Chess the Musical
- The Lost Boys
- Ragtime
- Schmigadoon!
- Two Strangers (Carry A Cake Across New York)
Miglior interpretazione country solista
- The Whole World – Vince Gill
- Choosin’ Texas – Ella Langley
- Dry Spell – Kacey Musgraves
- Can’t Sit Still – Lainey Wilson
- Gary – Stephen Wilson Jr.
Miglior interpretazione country di un duo o gruppo
- Butterfly – Zac Brown Band con Dolly Parton
- Here – Mumford & Sons con Chris Stapleton
- Horses and Divorces – Kacey Musgraves con Miranda Lambert
- Light of a Clear Blue Morning – Dolly Parton con Lainey Wilson, Miley Cyrus, Queen Latifah e Reba McEntire
- Phone, Keys, Wallet – Lainey Wilson e John Mayer
Miglior canzone country
- Beautiful Things – Jessi Alexander, Jessie Jo Dillon, Connie Harrington e Megan Moroney
- Choosin’ Texas – Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Ella Langley e Joybeth Taylor
- Dry Spell – Luke Laird, Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves e Josh Osborne
- Hardwired – Black Francis, Jesse Frasure, Adam Hood, Miranda Lambert e Stephen Wilson Jr.
- Phone, Keys, Wallet – Trannie Anderson, Jon Decious, Kid Harpoon, Summer Overstreet, Dan Pellarin, Dallas Wilson e Lainey Wilson
Miglior album country tradizionale
- Clovis – Charley Crockett
- 50 Years From Home: Down at the Borderline – Vince Gill
- Banks of the Trinity – Cody Johnson
- Workin’ Man: Willie Sings Merle – Willie Nelson
- Once Upon a Second Time Around – Charlie Worsham
Miglior album country contemporaneo
- Mount Pleasant – Kelsea Ballerini
- Cherry Valley – Carter Faith
- Dandelion – Ella Langley
- Cloud 9 – Megan Moroney
- Middle of Nowhere – Kacey Musgraves
Miglior interpretazione di musica roots americana
- Still Crying – Sara Bareilles
- You Without Me – Brandi Carlile
- Coyote – Chuck Leah
- Human Mind – Mavis Staples
- No Kings – Jesse Welles con Joan Baez
Miglior interpretazione americana
- Heartland – Sara Bareilles
- Returning to Myself – Brandi Carlile
- Sad and Beautiful World – Mavis Staples
- Mill Town Flood – Billy Strings
- Masks Off – Jesse Welles
Miglior canzone roots americana
- Masks Off – Jesse Welles
- My Full Name – Madison Cunningham
- Returning to Myself – Brandi Carlile
- Tennessee Sunshine – Mary Dawood Catlin, Todd Catlin e Grant Maloy Smith
- Waist Deep – Zac Cockrell, Heath Fogg e Brittany Howard
Miglior album americana
- Returning to Myself – Brandi Carlile
- Sad and Beautiful World – Mavis Staples
- Future Soul – Tedeschi Trucks Band
- Masks Off – Jesse Welles
- World’s Gone Wrong – Lucinda Williams
Miglior album bluegrass
- Rattlin’ Bones – Bronwyn
- Safe, Sensible and Sane – Alison Brown e Steve Martin
- Bluegrass Woman – Lindsay Lou
- So Much for Goodbyes – Billy Strings
- Earl Jam 2 – Tony Trischka
Miglior album blues tradizionale
- Zydeco Trailrides and Southern Soul – Sean Ardoin e Kreole Rock and Soul con Mr. Sipp
- B.B. King’s Blues Summit 100 – Joe Bonamassa
- Morgan Freeman’s Symphonic Blues Experience – Morgan Freeman, Ground Zero Blues Club Band, Chineke! Orchestra e Martin Gellner
- Blues Now – GA-20 con Charlie Musselwhite
- Slideways – Lil’ Ed & the Blues Imperials
Miglior album blues contemporaneo
- Alive! (Live) – Fantastic Negrito
- Paper Doll (Live) – Samantha Fish
- Just Say Yes – Ruthie Foster
- Hard Road – Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
- The Breakdown – Keb’ Mo’
Miglior album folk tradizionale
- The Fiddle and the Drum – Renée Fleming con Béla Fleck
- North Node – Natalie e Brittany Haas
- The Fiddle Funnel Sessions – E J Ouellette
- Together Again – Tom Paxton e John McCutcheon
- Under The Powerlines III (January 2025 – June 2025) – Jesse Welles
Miglior album folk contemporaneo
- Le Sigh – Kris Angelis
- Ace – Madison Cunningham
- The Great Divide: The Last of the Bugs – Noah Kahan
- Lost Cause Lover Fool – The Milk Carton Kids
- Bloodline – Mon Rovîa
Miglior album di musica roots regionale
- Louisiana Love – Robin Barnes
- Live at Tipitina’s 2025 – Dumpstaphunk
- This Village – Ranky Tanky
- Ain’t No Dying – The Rumble con Big Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr.
- Tongva Songs We Are Here Ekwa Chem – Tongva Ensemble con Connor Chee e Geneviève Gros-Louis
Miglior interpretazione/canzone gospel
- Thank You for Everything – Kirk Franklin e Karen Clark Sheard
- Watches Over Me – Cory Henry con Hezekiah Walker e Brent Fischer Orchestra
- Promises 2.0 – Lisa Knowles-Smith e The Brown Singers
- Mercy – PJ Morton
- At the Cross – CeCe Winans
Miglior interpretazione/canzone cristiana contemporanea
- God I’m Just Grateful – Elevation Worship e Chandler Moore
- Ale-luya Medley – Israel & New Breed
- The Jesus I Know Now – Brandon Lake e Lainey Wilson
- Living Water – Lecrae
- Left It in The River – Jamie MacDonald
- Worthy of It All (Worthy) – CeCe Winans
Miglior album gospel
- Devotion – Cory Henry
- Revival: Life in Dallas – Lisa Knowles-Smith e The Brown Singers
- Closer (Live In Chicago) – Jonathan McReynolds
- Sunday Morning – PJ Morton
- The Hymns – CeCe Winans
Miglior album cristiano contemporaneo
- Shiloh – Doe
- Coritos Vol. 2 – Israel & New Breed
- King of Hearts – In the Room! – Brandon Lake
- Jamie MacDonald – Jamie MacDonald
- Breathe on It – Tauren Wells
Miglior album gospel roots
- Through the Fire – Jason Crabb
- On a Different Note – Tim Lovelace
- Light. Hope. Faith. – Cara Paige
- A Fireside Christmas – Karen Peck & New River
- Rise and Shine – Sunday Drive
Miglior canzone latina
- Ahí – Karol G, Drake
- ¿Cómo se ama? – Jorge Drexler
- Hasta Jesús Tuvo un Mal Día – CA7RIEL e Paco Amoroso, Sting
- La Perla – Rosalía, Yahritza y Su Esencia
- Niño – Milo J
Miglior album pop latino
- No Me Arrepiento de Sentir Tanto – Karol G
- Femme Fatale – Mon Laferte
- Muda – Carín León
- ¿Dónde Es El After? – Rawayana
- Bendito Verano – Elena Rose
Miglior album di musica urbana
- Cosa Nuestra: Capítulo 0 – Rauw Alejandro
- Omerta – J Balvin, Ryan Castro
- HOPI SENDÉ – Ryan Castro
- Omakase – Alvaro Diaz
- El Green Print: La Saga (Disc 1) — Feid vs Ferxxo – Feid
- Do Not Disturb: Late Checkout – Young Miko
Miglior album rock o alternativo latino
- Free Spirits – CA7RIEL e Paco Amoroso
- Taracá – Jorge Drexler
- La Vida Era Más Corta – Milo J
- JuanesTeban – Juanes
- Shine – Fito Paez
Miglior album di musica messicana (incluso il Tejano)
- Lo Que Me Falta Por Llorar – Grupo Frontera
- Aunque Me Duela – Lupita Infante
- La Madrina – Mari Nobre
- Dinastía (Deluxe) – Peso Pluma, Tito Double P
- ¡Vida México! – Carlos Rivera
Miglior album tropicale latino
- País Portatil – Rubén Blades, Roberto Delgado e Orquesta
- El Alma en Clave – Luis Enrique
- Antes Que El Tiempo Se Vaya – Fonseca
- Más Que Palabras – Grupo Niche
- El Último Disco Vol. 1 – Carlos Vives
Miglior interpretazione di musica globale
- Varuvaaiy – Devan Ekambaram con Susha
- Una Flor En Cada Estrella – KerreKe, Mireya, Alex E. Chávez
- Bando [Orchestral] – Angélique Kidjo con Pharrell Williams e Quavo
- Porcelana – Rosalía, Dougie F
- Dai Dai – Shakira, Burna Boy
Miglior interpretazione di musica africana
- Gratitude – Asake
- Aye Kan (Are You Coming Back?) – Angélique Kidjo e Ayra Starr
- No Tradition, No Africa – King Ayisoba con Rocky Dawuni
- Big Daddy – Tems
- Jogodo – Wizkid e Asake
Miglior album di musica globale
- EQUILIBRIVM – Anitta
- Oriadé – Davido
- Hope!! – Angélique Kidjo
- Starrgirl – Ayra Starr
- Love Is a Kingdom – Tems
Miglior album reggae
- Too Too Bad – Buju Banton
- Exile – Chronixx
- Brightside – Ziggy Marley
- The Art of Acceptance – Protoje
- Supernova – Runkus
- Lottery – Shaggy
Miglior album new age, ambient o chant
- Night Music – Vicente Avella
- Balance – Paul Avgerinos
- Liminal – Brian Eno, Beatie Wolfe
- Unspoken Psalms – Chris Redding
- Tantrika – White Sun
Miglior album di musica per bambini
- All in Good Time – Snooknuk
- Hasta La Vista…Baby – Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam Band
- Little Birdie’s Big Symphony – Scott e Mark Hoying
- Magnificent – Lachi
- Starchild, Vol. 1 – Divinity Roxx e Divi Roxx Kids
Miglior album comico
- Good Girl – Nikki Glaser
- Joy in the Trenches – Trevor Noah
- Legacy – Wanda Sykes
- 100 Sound Effects – Fred Armisen
- Take a Banana for the Ride – Jeff Ross
- The Unstoppable – Dave Chappelle
Miglior audiolibro, narrazione e registrazione di storytelling
- Future Boy – Michael J. Fox
- The Look – Michelle Obama
- Man on the Run – Paul McCartney, Morgan Neville
- Remix Meditation – Lil Jon
- Star of the Show: My Life on Stage – Dolly Parton
- Vagabond: A Memoir – Tim Curry
Miglior colonna sonora compilation per media visivi
- The Devil Wears Prada 2 – Vari artisti
- Stranger Things Season 5 – Vari artisti
- Wicked: For Good – Vari artisti
- The Wizard of Oz at Sphere – The Wizard of Oz at Sphere
- Wuthering Heights – Charli xcx
Miglior colonna sonora per media visivi (cinema e televisione)
- The Odyssey – Ludwig Göransson
- One Battle After Another – Jonny Greenwood
- Project Hail Mary – Daniel Pemberton
- Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu – Ludwig Göransson
- Widow’s Bay – David Fleming
Miglior colonna sonora per videogiochi e altri media interattivi
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora – From the Ashes – John Paesano
- 007: First Light – Joe Henson e Alexis Leon Smith
- Ghost of Yōtei – Toma Otowa
- Marvel’s Wolverine – David Fleming
- Star Wars: Zero Company – Gordy Haab
Miglior canzone scritta per media visivi
- House (da Wuthering Heights) – John Cale e Charli xcx
- I Knew It, I Knew You (da Toy Story 5) – Jack Antonoff e Taylor Swift
- Need Someone (da The Pitt) – Andrew Bird
- No Place Like Home (da Wicked: For Good) – Stephen Schwartz
- Runway (da The Devil Wears Prada 2) – Henry Walter, Jaylah Hickmon, Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II, Stefani Germanotta, Jayda Love, Bruno Mars e Andrew Watt
Miglior video musicale
- Lost Boys – Phoebe Bridgers
- Storm – Gener8ion, Yung Lean
- Hate That I Made You Love Me – Ariana Grande
- Click Clack Symphony – Raye con Hans Zimmer
- Berghain – Rosalía con Björk e Yves Tumor
Miglior film musicale
- To Be Celestial vs. That’s the Weight of the World – Earth, Wind & Fire
- Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour Live – Billie Eilish
- Man on the Run – Paul McCartney
- EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert – Elvis Presley
- Lilith Fair: Building a Mystery – The Untold Story – Vari artisti
Miglior confezione discografica
- Coloring Book – Weezer
- Horizons / West – Thrice
- If You Can Hold Your Breath – Karate
- Nothing’s About to Happen to Me – Mitski
- Power to the People – John Lennon e Yoko Ono/Plastic Ono Band con Elephant’s Memory e ospiti
Miglior copertina di album
- God Gotta Afro & Gold Hoops – Rapsody
- Sad and Beautiful World – Mavis Staples
- This Mirror Weighs a Ton – Interpol
- West End Girl – Lily Allen
- What Happened to the Streets? – 21 Savage
Migliori note di copertina
- Clifton Chenier: King of Louisiana Blues & Zydeco – Clifton Chenier
- Guglielmi: Amalia e Carlo (Live) – Florida Atlantic University Opera Theatre
- Haydn: The Complete Decca Recordings – Antal Dorati
- Mother of the Blues: The Complete Paramount Recordings, 1923-1928 – Ma Rainey
- Pisces, Aquarius, Capricorn & Jones Ltd. (Super Deluxe Edition) – The Monkees
Miglior album storico
- The Bootleg Series Vol. 18: Through The Open Window, 1956-1963 – Bob Dylan
- Classic V-Disc Big Band Jazz Sessions Limited Edition Box Set – Vari artisti
- Clifton Chenier: King of Louisiana Blues & Zydeco – Clifton Chenier
- Ma Rainey: Mother Of The Blues, The Complete Paramount Recordings 1923-1928 – Ma Rainey
- Polish Radio Sessions 1970-1991 – Tomasz Stańko
Miglior album registrato, musica non classica
- The Art of Loving – Olivia Dean
- Lux (Complete Works) – Rosalía
- Middle of Nowhere – Kacey Musgraves
- Nine Inch Noize – Nine Inch Nails, Boys Noize
- The Thread – Willow
Miglior album registrato, musica classica
- Akiho: Beneath Lighted Coffers & Concerto for Steel Pans & Orchestra – Andy Akiho, David Danzmayr e Oregon Symphony
- Dvořák: Symphony No. 9, “From the New World”; Simon: Four Black American Dances – Manfred Honeck e Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra
- Mahler: Symphony No. 2 “Resurrection” – Esa-Pekka Salonen e San Francisco Symphony
- Puts: Emily – No Prisoner Be – Joyce DiDonato e Time For Three
- Sarah Kirkland Snider: Forward Into Light – Andrew Cyr e Metropolis Ensemble
- Ustvolskaya: Symphony No. 5; Poulenc: La Voix Humaine – Franz Welser-Möst e Cleveland Orchestra
Produttore dell’anno – musica classica
- Blanton Alspaugh
- Silas Brown
- Dmitriy Lipay
- Elaine Martone
- Dirk Sobotka
Miglior album audio immersivo
- Captain Fantastic And The Brown Dirt Cowboy (50th Anniversary Edition) – Elton John
- Ghost of Yōtei (Original Soundtrack) – Toma Otowa
- The Grotesque & The Sublime – Iceland Symphony Orchestra
- One Size Fits All – Frank Zappa, The Mothers of Invention
- Petal – Ariana Grande
Miglior composizione strumentale
- ÉPiLOGUE – DOMi e JD Beck
- Found in a Frozen Fog – Punch Brothers
- King of Coins – ARKAI e Lindsey Stirling
- Listen… (da Disclosure Day) – John Williams
- Solace (Compassion) – Andreas Graf, London Symphony Orchestra e Ben Palmer
Miglior arrangiamento strumentale o a cappella
- Blackbird – New York Vocal Collective
- Olha Maria – Ben Wendel
- Overjoyed (Live) – Chick Corea
- Radio Newsreel – John Powell
- Sir Duke – Kings Return
Miglior arrangiamento, strumenti e voci
- Click Clack Symphony – Raye con Hans Zimmer
- The Governor’s Waltz – Phoebe Bridgers
- Moon River – Studio Intensive Orchestra con Nnenna Freelon
- Send in the Clowns – Cécile McLorin Salvant, Metropole Orkest e Jules Buckley
- Shrink To Fantasy – Willow
- Small Eyes – Domi e JD Beck
Miglior esecuzione orchestrale
- An American Dream? – Gothenburg Symphony Orchestra, diretta da Barbara Hannigan
- Clyne: Color Field – Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, diretta da Marin Alsop
- Cuong: Orbital – Albany Symphony, diretta da David Alan Miller
- John Williams and “The President’s Own,” Vol. 3 – United States Marine Band, diretta da John Williams
- Pájaros Mágicos – Los Angeles Philharmonic, diretta da Gustavo Dudamel
Miglior registrazione d’opera
- Barber: Vanessa – Gianandrea Noseda e National Symphony Orchestra
- Bates: The Amazing Adventures Of Kavalier & Clay – Yannick Nézet-Séguin e Metropolitan Opera
- Davis: The Central Park Five – Anthony Parnther e Long Beach Opera
- Little: What Belongs To You – Alan Pierson e Alarm Will Sound
- Mazzoli: Breaking The Waves – Patrick Summers e Houston Grand Opera
Miglior esecuzione corale
- Hearne: Farming – The Crossing
- Here I Am – True Concord Orchestra, True Concord Voices e Tucson Girls Chorus
- Hopkins: My Fatherland – Philharmonia Orchestra e The Bach Choir
- Talbot: Piedra De Sol (Sunstone) – Conspirare
- Yee: Trans Requiem – Novus NY, Trinity Choir e Trinity Youth Chorus
Miglior esecuzione di musica da camera o piccolo ensemble
- Bridgetower Project – Beethoven, Florence Price, Paquito D’Rivera – Ilya Kaler e Rasa Vitauskaite
- In Her Hands – Neave Trio
- Kouyoumdjian: Paper Pianos – Alan Pierson e Alarm Will Sound
- Puts: Emily – No Prisoner Be – Joyce DiDonato e Time For Three
- Rhythm Nation – PUBLIQuartet
Miglior assolo strumentale classico
- Akiho: Beneath Lighted Coffers & Concerto For Steel Pans & Orchestra – Andy Akiho
- Cuong: Re(new)al – Sandbox Percussion
- Rubinstein: Piano Sonatas Nos. 3 & 4 – Han Chen
- Stewart: 24 American Caprices – Curtis Stewart
- Thompson: Breathe/Burn: An Elegy – Yo-Yo Ma e Kansas City Symphony
Miglior album vocale solista classico
- Lamenting Earth – Nicholas Phan
- Legends: Rebellion – Laura Strickling
- The Living Spiritual – Kenneth Overton
- Over My Head – John Holiday
- Solitude – Reginald Mobley
Miglior raccolta classica
- Black Mozart – Jon Batiste
- My Brother’s Keeper – Steven Blier, Joshua Blue, Will Liverman, Joseph Parrish, Alan Williams, Chaz’men Williams-Ali e Jorell Williams
- Renewal – Music Of Viet Cuong – Sandbox Percussion
- Rise – Imani Winds
- 25×25 – Sō Percussion
Miglior composizione classica contemporanea
- Bates: The Amazing Adventures Of Kavalier & Clay – Mason Bates
- Davis: The Central Park Five – Anthony Davis
- Dennehy: Violin Concerto – Donnacha Dennehy
- Snider: Forward Into Light – Sarah Kirkland Snider
- Stewart, C.: 24 American Caprices – Curtis Stewart