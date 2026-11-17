Anche due italiani tra i candidati: Gianandrea Noseda, direttore d’orchestra milanese, concorrente per il Grammy per la Miglior registrazione d’opera, e Marta Salogni, produttrice bresciana, accreditata tra le tecniche del suono di Lux (Complete Works) di Rosalía, candidato in diverse categorie, tra cui Miglior album dell’anno

La 69ª edizione dei Grammy comincia a far discutere, come ogni anno, dalle candidature, annunciate ieri. Da pupillo della critica al record storico per il numero di candidature per una donna ai Grammy il passo può essere lungo, ad accorciarlo quest’anno Raye, nome d’arte di Rachel Agatha Keen, cantautrice britannica che con 11 nomination per il più importante dei riconoscimenti musicali americani, si prende la scena davanti a colleghe ben più quotate, eguagliando un fenomeno pop come Beyoncé. D’altra parte il This Music May Contain Hope è una perla di rara bellezza. Superata di due goal Rosalía, nome decisamente più mainstream, favoritissima alla vigilia, specie dopo essersi aggiudicata la settimana scorsa per la terza volta consecutiva (record) i Latin Grammy per il miglior album.

Seguono con sette nomination Ella Langley, Miranda Lambert, Olivia Rodrigo e Phoebe Bridgers, tutti nomi che siamo già abituati ad intercettare in scenari così pop come i Grammy, i premi della Recording Academy, un’organizzazione statunitense composta da professionisti dell’industria musicale.

Un’edizione dove le donne primeggiano

Come si noterà, tutte donne, e gli uomini? Con “sole” sei candidature troviamo Bruno Mars, l’unico a strappare una candidatura per il miglior album, e Leon Thomas, a fargli compagnia un’altra nuova stella del firmamento femminile della musica a stelle e strisce: Olivia Dean. A proposito di album dell’anno, un’altra donna compie un’altra impresa, parliamo di Taylor Swift che con la nomination del suo The Life of a Showgirl raggiunge Kendrick Lamar nella classifica degli artisti che hanno piazzato tre dischi di fila in quella che è considerata come la più prestigiosa delle categorie dei Grammy. Significativo il calo di sonorità hip hop nel circolo delle più importanti categorie, si registra solo la presenza di Toliver per il miglior artista emergente. Il grande escluso dei Grammy ’27 è sicuramente Harry Style, il suo Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally. è andato molto bene in classifica, il singolo Aperture ha raggiunto il primo posto in classifica, eppure la popstar non è riuscito ad aggiudicarsi nemmeno una nomination, meglio di lui ha fatto Noah Kahan, certamente il cantautore più in ascesa dell’universo musicale americano, fonte di ispirazione anche per molti italiani, dato dagli esperti alla vigilia addirittura come possibile vincitore per il miglior album, ma l’unica nomination ottenuta è per il miglior album folk contemporaneo.

Fa piacere far notare le tre candidature della compianta Dolly Parton, scomparsa lo scorso 25 agosto, nominata nella categoria miglior audiolibro, per l’autobiografia Star of the Show: My Life on Stage, e due volte nella categoria miglior performance di duo/gruppo country.

Chi sono gli italiani candidati

Scorrendo le candidature si nota anche la presenza di due italiani: Gianandrea Noseda, direttore d’orchestra milanese, candidato al Grammy per la Miglior registrazione d’opera con Barber: Vanessa e Marta Salogni, produttrice e ingegnere del suono nata in provincia di Brescia, accreditata tra le tecniche del suono di Lux (Complete Works) di Rosalía, candidato in diverse categorie, tra cui Miglior album dell’anno e Miglior album registrato non di musica classica.

Lo show dei Grammy andrà in onda domenica 7 febbraio in diretta dalla Crypto.com Arena di Los Angeles, in Italia per la prima volta la cerimonia sarà trasmessa su Disney+.

Miglior registrazione dell’anno

Man I Need – Olivia Dean

Choosin’ Texas – Ella Langley

I Just Might – Bruno Mars

Where Is My Husband! – Raye

The Cure – Olivia Rodrigo

Berghain – Rosalía, Björk, Yves Tumor

The Fate of Ophelia – Taylor Swift

Dracula – Tame Impala con Jennie

Miglior album dell’anno

Lost Weekend – Phoebe Bridgers

The Art of Loving – Olivia Dean

Dandelion – Ella Langley

The Romantic – Bruno Mars

This Music May Contain Hope. – Raye

You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love – Olivia Rodrigo

Lux (Complete Works) – Rosalía

The Life of a Showgirl – Taylor Swift

Miglior canzone dell’anno

Berghain – Björk, Noah Goldstein, Jake Miller, Rosalía e Dylan Wiggins

Choosin’ Texas – Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Ella Langley e Joybeth Taylor

The Cure – Daniel Nigro e Olivia Rodrigo

Hate That I Made You Love Me – Ariana Grande, Max Martin e Ilya Salmanzadeh

I Knew It, I Knew You (da Toy Story 5) – Jack Antonoff e Taylor Swift

Man I Need – Olivia Dean, Tobias Jesso Jr. e Zach Nahome

Risk It All – Dernst Emile II, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence e Bruno Mars

Where Is My Husband! – Rachel Keen e Mike Sabath

Miglior artista esordiente

Angine de Poitrine

Geese

Ella Langley

Slayyyter

Sienna Spiro

Don Toliver

Remi Wolf

The Womack Sisters

Produttore dell’anno – musica non classica

Tony Berg

Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II

Noah Goldstein

Miranda Lambert

Mike Sabath

Autore dell’anno – musica non classica

Amy Allen

Edgar Barrera

Raye

Joybeth Taylor

Theron Thomas

Miglior interpretazione pop solista

Man I Need – Olivia Dean

Risk It All – Bruno Mars

Where Is My Husband! – Raye

The Cure – Olivia Rodrigo

Sauvignon Blanc – Rosalía

Miglior interpretazione pop di un duo o gruppo

Runway – Lady Gaga e Doechii

Bring Your Love – Madonna e Sabrina Carpenter

Click Clack Symphony. – Raye con Hans Zimmer

The Life of a Showgirl – Taylor Swift e Sabrina Carpenter

Dracula – Tame Impala con Jennie

Miglior interpretazione pop asiatica

Sunset Kiss – Babymetal, Polyphia

Unang Kilig – Bini

Bang Bang – Ive

404 (New Era) – KiiiKiii

Yes – Lisa

Visa – SB19

Miglior album pop vocale

The Art of Loving – Olivia Dean

Petal – Ariana Grande

The Romantic – Bruno Mars

This Music May Contain Hope. – Raye

You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love – Olivia Rodrigo

Miglior registrazione dance/elettronica

Lights Burn Dimmer – Fred again.. con Jamie T

I Feel So Free – Madonna

Crank – Slayyyter

My Old Ways – Tame Impala

Melatonin – Tinashe

Music – Underscores

Miglior registrazione dance pop

Blue Moon – Zara Larsson

Danceteria – Madonna

Life Boat – Raye

Dance… – Slayyyter

Too Easy – Tinashe

Miglior album dance/elettronico

Confessions II – Madonna

Sexistential – Robyn

SOMA – Skrillex

Wor$t Girl in America – Slayyyter

Deadbeat – Tame Impala

Miglior registrazione remixata

Beto’s Horns (Fred Remix) – Fred again.. e Tom Norris

I Just Might (Austin Millz Remix) – Austin Millz

Love Sensation – Stuart Price

Opalite (Chris Lake Remix) – Chris Lake

A Question of Trust – Boys Noize Remix – Boys Noize

Where Is My Husband! – David Guetta e Hypaton

Miglior interpretazione rock

Sarniezz – Angine de Poitrine

Lost Boys – Phoebe Bridgers

Trinidad – Geese

What’s Wrong With Me – Olivia Rodrigo, Robert Smith

In the Stars – The Rolling Stones

Miglior interpretazione metal

The Edge of Perfection – Anthrax

Hive Mind – Knocked Loose con Denzel Curry

Your Ghost Again – Mastodon

Let There Be Shred – Megadeth

End of You – Poppy, Amy Lee, Courtney LaPlante

Miglior canzone rock

In the Stars – Mick Jagger e Keith Richards

Lost Boys – Phoebe Bridgers, Bo Burnham, Alex G, Christian Lee Hutson e Marshall Vore

My Only Angel – Joe Perry, Matt Schwartz, Steven Tyler e Dominic Harrison

Streets of Minneapolis – Radio Mix – Bruce Springsteen

Trinidad – Max Bassin, Dominic DiGesu, Emily Green e Cameron Winter

What’s Wrong With Me – Daniel Nigro, Olivia Rodrigo e Sasha Sloan

Your Favorite Toy – Foo Fighters

Miglior album rock

Vol.II – Angine de Poitrine

Your Favorite Toy – Foo Fighters

The Wow! Signal – Muse

Foreign Tongues – The Rolling Stones

Frozen Charlotte – Jack White

Miglior interpretazione di musica alternativa

Fabienk – Angine de Poitrine

Kill Me – Phoebe Bridgers

Au Pays du Cocaine – Geese

Reliquia – Rosalía

Showbiz – Hayley Williams

Miglior album di musica alternativa

I Must Be Dreaming – Alabama Shakes

Lost Weekend – Phoebe Bridgers

Music, Fashion, Film – Charli xcx

Getting Killed – Geese

The Mountain – Gorillaz

Lux (Complete Works) – Rosalía

Miglior interpretazione R&B solista

Morning Dew (Donk) – Beyoncé

Out the Window – Kehlani

Let Me – Victoria Monét

Pressha – Jill Scott

What You Need – Tems

Miglior interpretazione R&B di un duo o gruppo

Fallin’ – Chris Brown con Leon Thomas

47th Street – Lalah Hathaway con J. Ivy

Sweet Nuthins – Kehlani con Leon Thomas

Mess – PJ Morton con Keyon Harrold

To B Honest – Jill Scott con JID

Miglior interpretazione R&B tradizionale

I Found Myself – Durand Bernarr

Can’t Let Go – Lalah Hathaway

Beautiful People – Jill Scott

My Muse – Leon Thomas

If I Let You – The Womack Sisters

Miglior canzone R&B

Let Me – Jahshua Brown, Darhyl Camper Jr., Jeff Gitelman, Tiyon Mack, Victoria Monét e Branden Rowell

My Muse – Lazaro A. Camejo, Rob Gueringer, Nile Eugene Hargrove, Peter Lee Johnson, Marcus Clayton Paul, David Kenneth Phelps e Leon Thomas

Out the Window – Antonio Dixon, Kehlani Parrish, Ashton Norful, Khris Riddick-Tynes e Talay Riley

Pressha – Adam Blackstone, Jill Scott e Vincent Tolan

What You Need – Ronald Banful e Temilade Openiyi

Miglior album R&B progressivo

Bernarr. – Durand Bernarr

Waves – Moonchild

The Last Balloon – Tank and the Bangas

Pholks – Leon Thomas

Distracted – Thundercat

Miglior album R&B

Brown (The Chocolate Edition) – Chris Brown

When the City Sleeps – Alex Isley

Kehlani – Kehlani

Saturday Night – PJ Morton

To Whom This May Concern – Jill Scott

Miglior interpretazione rap

Good Flirts – Baby Keem con Kendrick Lamar e Momo Boyd

ErrTime – Cardi B

Run It Back!! – De La Soul con Nas

Let ’Em Know – T.I.

Body – Don Toliver

Miglior interpretazione rap melodica

This Woman – Busta Rhymes e J Dilla con D’Angelo

Safe – Cardi B con Kehlani

Girl, Get Up – Doechii con SZA

E85 – Don Toliver

Watching Us – Wale con Leon Thomas

Miglior canzone rap

E85 – Derek Anderson, Aaron Paryce Cheung, Jaasu Mallory, Jacques Webster e Caleb Toliver

ErrTime – Matthew Allen, Javaan Durrell Anderson, Belcalis Almanzar, Ronnie Jackson, James D. Steed e Jordan Thorpe

Girl, Get Up – Darius Scott, Jaylah Hickmon, Jahlil Gunter, Solána Rowe, Anthony “Moosa” Tiffith Jr. e Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith

Let ’Em Know – T.I. e Pharrell Williams

Spend Dat – Caresha Romeka Brownlee, Akil King, Maurice Simmonds e Anthony Germaine White

Miglior album rap

Dillagence II – Busta Rhymes e J Dilla

Am I the Drama? – Cardi B

God Gotta Afro & Gold Hoops – Rapsody

Octane – Don Toliver

Everything Is a Lot – Wale

Bully – Deluxe – Kanye West (Ye)

Miglior album di poesia spoken word

Black Shaman Strikes Back – Marc Marcel

The Color of Rain – Aja Monet

A Hero and a Villain – Mad Skillz

How Love Grows – Jwalt e ClayDough

Leap Life – Saul Williams

Miglior interpretazione jazz

In Walked Bud – Jon Batiste

Good Life – Tamron Hall Main Title Theme – The Baylor Project

Sophisticated Lady – Cécile McLorin Salvant, Metropole Orkest e Jules Buckley

The Lady Is a Tramp – Deborah Silver e Diane Schuur

I Get Along Without You Very Well (Except Sometimes) – Nicole Zuraitis, Christian McBride, Gilad Hekselman e Dan Pugach

Miglior album vocale jazz

For Dinah – Ledisi

The Wise Ones – Gretchen Parlato

Live at Jazz at Lincoln Center – Catherine Russell

With Every Breath I Take – Cécile McLorin Salvant, Metropole Orkest e Jules Buckley

The Devil I Knew – Nicole Zuraitis

Miglior album strumentale jazz

Monk Movements – Jon Batiste

We Dream – Lakecia Benjamin

Forever Yours: The Farewell Performance (Live) – Chick Corea

Leave That in There – Sullivan Fortner

Side-Eye III+ – Pat Metheny

Miglior album per grande ensemble jazz

Paco de Lucía, Music for Big Band (Live) – Alex Conde

In the Brass Palace – Kurt Elling e WDR Big Band

Jim McNeely Expeditions – Frankfurt Radio Big Band e Jim McNeely

25 Years of Phatness – Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band

Oracles – Helen Sung Big Band e Helen Sung

Miglior album jazz latino

Filin – Melissa Aldana

Ao Vivo (Live) – Eliane Elias

Monk Con Clave – Carlos Henriquez con Gonzalo Rubalcaba, Pedrito Martinez, Anthony Almonte, Osmany Paredes, Jeremy Bosch e Robert Rodriguez

Gonzalo Plays Pino – Gonzalo Rubalcaba

El Arte Del Bolero Vol. 3 – Miguel Zenón e Luis Perdomo

Miglior album jazz alternativo

Trip the Night Fantastic – Terri Lyne Carrington e Social Science

Who Asked? – Domi e JD Beck

Purpose – Terrace Martin e Marcus Gilmore

Oh Snap – Cécile McLorin Salvant

Fathers – Nate Smith, Kiefer, Carrtoons e Kenny Beats

Miglior interpretazione vocale pop tradizionale

A Couple Minutes – Olivia Dean

For Good – Cynthia Erivo e Ariana Grande

Madwoman – Laufey

I Hate The Way I Look Today – Raye

All That’s Left – Nicole Zuraitis con Gilad Hekselman

Miglior album vocale pop tradizionale

Good Grief – Sara Bareilles

The Boys of Dungeon Lane – Paul McCartney

Better Broken – Sarah McLachlan

An Offering: Live at Speakeasy Studios – Leslie Odom Jr.

Whatever’s Clever! – Charlie Puth

Miglior album strumentale contemporaneo

Monk Meditations – Jon Batiste

Lullaby for the Lost – Donny McCaslin

A Six String Odyssey – Six String Symphony

Somni – Snarky Puppy, Metropole Orkest e Jules Buckley

BaRcoDe – Ben Wendel

Miglior album di musical

Chess the Musical

The Lost Boys

Ragtime

Schmigadoon!

Two Strangers (Carry A Cake Across New York)

Miglior interpretazione country solista

The Whole World – Vince Gill

Choosin’ Texas – Ella Langley

Dry Spell – Kacey Musgraves

Can’t Sit Still – Lainey Wilson

Gary – Stephen Wilson Jr.

Miglior interpretazione country di un duo o gruppo

Butterfly – Zac Brown Band con Dolly Parton

Here – Mumford & Sons con Chris Stapleton

Horses and Divorces – Kacey Musgraves con Miranda Lambert

Light of a Clear Blue Morning – Dolly Parton con Lainey Wilson, Miley Cyrus, Queen Latifah e Reba McEntire

Phone, Keys, Wallet – Lainey Wilson e John Mayer

Miglior canzone country

Beautiful Things – Jessi Alexander, Jessie Jo Dillon, Connie Harrington e Megan Moroney

Choosin’ Texas – Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Ella Langley e Joybeth Taylor

Dry Spell – Luke Laird, Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves e Josh Osborne

Hardwired – Black Francis, Jesse Frasure, Adam Hood, Miranda Lambert e Stephen Wilson Jr.

Phone, Keys, Wallet – Trannie Anderson, Jon Decious, Kid Harpoon, Summer Overstreet, Dan Pellarin, Dallas Wilson e Lainey Wilson

Miglior album country tradizionale

Clovis – Charley Crockett

50 Years From Home: Down at the Borderline – Vince Gill

Banks of the Trinity – Cody Johnson

Workin’ Man: Willie Sings Merle – Willie Nelson

Once Upon a Second Time Around – Charlie Worsham

Miglior album country contemporaneo

Mount Pleasant – Kelsea Ballerini

Cherry Valley – Carter Faith

Dandelion – Ella Langley

Cloud 9 – Megan Moroney

Middle of Nowhere – Kacey Musgraves

Miglior interpretazione di musica roots americana

Still Crying – Sara Bareilles

You Without Me – Brandi Carlile

Coyote – Chuck Leah

Human Mind – Mavis Staples

No Kings – Jesse Welles con Joan Baez

Miglior interpretazione americana

Heartland – Sara Bareilles

Returning to Myself – Brandi Carlile

Sad and Beautiful World – Mavis Staples

Mill Town Flood – Billy Strings

Masks Off – Jesse Welles

Miglior canzone roots americana

Masks Off – Jesse Welles

My Full Name – Madison Cunningham

Returning to Myself – Brandi Carlile

Tennessee Sunshine – Mary Dawood Catlin, Todd Catlin e Grant Maloy Smith

Waist Deep – Zac Cockrell, Heath Fogg e Brittany Howard

Miglior album americana

Returning to Myself – Brandi Carlile

Sad and Beautiful World – Mavis Staples

Future Soul – Tedeschi Trucks Band

Masks Off – Jesse Welles

World’s Gone Wrong – Lucinda Williams

Miglior album bluegrass

Rattlin’ Bones – Bronwyn

Safe, Sensible and Sane – Alison Brown e Steve Martin

Bluegrass Woman – Lindsay Lou

So Much for Goodbyes – Billy Strings

Earl Jam 2 – Tony Trischka

Miglior album blues tradizionale

Zydeco Trailrides and Southern Soul – Sean Ardoin e Kreole Rock and Soul con Mr. Sipp

B.B. King’s Blues Summit 100 – Joe Bonamassa

Morgan Freeman’s Symphonic Blues Experience – Morgan Freeman, Ground Zero Blues Club Band, Chineke! Orchestra e Martin Gellner

Blues Now – GA-20 con Charlie Musselwhite

Slideways – Lil’ Ed & the Blues Imperials

Miglior album blues contemporaneo

Alive! (Live) – Fantastic Negrito

Paper Doll (Live) – Samantha Fish

Just Say Yes – Ruthie Foster

Hard Road – Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

The Breakdown – Keb’ Mo’

Miglior album folk tradizionale

The Fiddle and the Drum – Renée Fleming con Béla Fleck

North Node – Natalie e Brittany Haas

The Fiddle Funnel Sessions – E J Ouellette

Together Again – Tom Paxton e John McCutcheon

Under The Powerlines III (January 2025 – June 2025) – Jesse Welles

Miglior album folk contemporaneo

Le Sigh – Kris Angelis

Ace – Madison Cunningham

The Great Divide: The Last of the Bugs – Noah Kahan

Lost Cause Lover Fool – The Milk Carton Kids

Bloodline – Mon Rovîa

Miglior album di musica roots regionale

Louisiana Love – Robin Barnes

Live at Tipitina’s 2025 – Dumpstaphunk

This Village – Ranky Tanky

Ain’t No Dying – The Rumble con Big Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr.

Tongva Songs We Are Here Ekwa Chem – Tongva Ensemble con Connor Chee e Geneviève Gros-Louis

Miglior interpretazione/canzone gospel

Thank You for Everything – Kirk Franklin e Karen Clark Sheard

Watches Over Me – Cory Henry con Hezekiah Walker e Brent Fischer Orchestra

Promises 2.0 – Lisa Knowles-Smith e The Brown Singers

Mercy – PJ Morton

At the Cross – CeCe Winans

Miglior interpretazione/canzone cristiana contemporanea

God I’m Just Grateful – Elevation Worship e Chandler Moore

Ale-luya Medley – Israel & New Breed

The Jesus I Know Now – Brandon Lake e Lainey Wilson

Living Water – Lecrae

Left It in The River – Jamie MacDonald

Worthy of It All (Worthy) – CeCe Winans

Miglior album gospel

Devotion – Cory Henry

Revival: Life in Dallas – Lisa Knowles-Smith e The Brown Singers

Closer (Live In Chicago) – Jonathan McReynolds

Sunday Morning – PJ Morton

The Hymns – CeCe Winans

Miglior album cristiano contemporaneo

Shiloh – Doe

Coritos Vol. 2 – Israel & New Breed

King of Hearts – In the Room! – Brandon Lake

Jamie MacDonald – Jamie MacDonald

Breathe on It – Tauren Wells

Miglior album gospel roots

Through the Fire – Jason Crabb

On a Different Note – Tim Lovelace

Light. Hope. Faith. – Cara Paige

A Fireside Christmas – Karen Peck & New River

Rise and Shine – Sunday Drive

Miglior canzone latina

Ahí – Karol G, Drake

¿Cómo se ama? – Jorge Drexler

Hasta Jesús Tuvo un Mal Día – CA7RIEL e Paco Amoroso, Sting

La Perla – Rosalía, Yahritza y Su Esencia

Niño – Milo J

Miglior album pop latino

No Me Arrepiento de Sentir Tanto – Karol G

Femme Fatale – Mon Laferte

Muda – Carín León

¿Dónde Es El After? – Rawayana

Bendito Verano – Elena Rose

Miglior album di musica urbana

Cosa Nuestra: Capítulo 0 – Rauw Alejandro

Omerta – J Balvin, Ryan Castro

HOPI SENDÉ – Ryan Castro

Omakase – Alvaro Diaz

El Green Print: La Saga (Disc 1) — Feid vs Ferxxo – Feid

Do Not Disturb: Late Checkout – Young Miko

Miglior album rock o alternativo latino

Free Spirits – CA7RIEL e Paco Amoroso

Taracá – Jorge Drexler

La Vida Era Más Corta – Milo J

JuanesTeban – Juanes

Shine – Fito Paez

Miglior album di musica messicana (incluso il Tejano)

Lo Que Me Falta Por Llorar – Grupo Frontera

Aunque Me Duela – Lupita Infante

La Madrina – Mari Nobre

Dinastía (Deluxe) – Peso Pluma, Tito Double P

¡Vida México! – Carlos Rivera

Miglior album tropicale latino

País Portatil – Rubén Blades, Roberto Delgado e Orquesta

El Alma en Clave – Luis Enrique

Antes Que El Tiempo Se Vaya – Fonseca

Más Que Palabras – Grupo Niche

El Último Disco Vol. 1 – Carlos Vives

Miglior interpretazione di musica globale

Varuvaaiy – Devan Ekambaram con Susha

Una Flor En Cada Estrella – KerreKe, Mireya, Alex E. Chávez

Bando [Orchestral] – Angélique Kidjo con Pharrell Williams e Quavo

Porcelana – Rosalía, Dougie F

Dai Dai – Shakira, Burna Boy

Miglior interpretazione di musica africana

Gratitude – Asake

Aye Kan (Are You Coming Back?) – Angélique Kidjo e Ayra Starr

No Tradition, No Africa – King Ayisoba con Rocky Dawuni

Big Daddy – Tems

Jogodo – Wizkid e Asake

Miglior album di musica globale

EQUILIBRIVM – Anitta

Oriadé – Davido

Hope!! – Angélique Kidjo

Starrgirl – Ayra Starr

Love Is a Kingdom – Tems

Miglior album reggae

Too Too Bad – Buju Banton

Exile – Chronixx

Brightside – Ziggy Marley

The Art of Acceptance – Protoje

Supernova – Runkus

Lottery – Shaggy

Miglior album new age, ambient o chant

Night Music – Vicente Avella

Balance – Paul Avgerinos

Liminal – Brian Eno, Beatie Wolfe

Unspoken Psalms – Chris Redding

Tantrika – White Sun

Miglior album di musica per bambini

All in Good Time – Snooknuk

Hasta La Vista…Baby – Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam Band

Little Birdie’s Big Symphony – Scott e Mark Hoying

Magnificent – Lachi

Starchild, Vol. 1 – Divinity Roxx e Divi Roxx Kids

Miglior album comico

Good Girl – Nikki Glaser

Joy in the Trenches – Trevor Noah

Legacy – Wanda Sykes

100 Sound Effects – Fred Armisen

Take a Banana for the Ride – Jeff Ross

The Unstoppable – Dave Chappelle

Miglior audiolibro, narrazione e registrazione di storytelling

Future Boy – Michael J. Fox

The Look – Michelle Obama

Man on the Run – Paul McCartney, Morgan Neville

Remix Meditation – Lil Jon

Star of the Show: My Life on Stage – Dolly Parton

Vagabond: A Memoir – Tim Curry

Miglior colonna sonora compilation per media visivi

The Devil Wears Prada 2 – Vari artisti

Stranger Things Season 5 – Vari artisti

Wicked: For Good – Vari artisti

The Wizard of Oz at Sphere – The Wizard of Oz at Sphere

Wuthering Heights – Charli xcx

Miglior colonna sonora per media visivi (cinema e televisione)

The Odyssey – Ludwig Göransson

One Battle After Another – Jonny Greenwood

Project Hail Mary – Daniel Pemberton

Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu – Ludwig Göransson

Widow’s Bay – David Fleming

Miglior colonna sonora per videogiochi e altri media interattivi

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora – From the Ashes – John Paesano

007: First Light – Joe Henson e Alexis Leon Smith

Ghost of Yōtei – Toma Otowa

Marvel’s Wolverine – David Fleming

Star Wars: Zero Company – Gordy Haab

Miglior canzone scritta per media visivi

House (da Wuthering Heights) – John Cale e Charli xcx

I Knew It, I Knew You (da Toy Story 5) – Jack Antonoff e Taylor Swift

Need Someone (da The Pitt) – Andrew Bird

No Place Like Home (da Wicked: For Good) – Stephen Schwartz

Runway (da The Devil Wears Prada 2) – Henry Walter, Jaylah Hickmon, Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II, Stefani Germanotta, Jayda Love, Bruno Mars e Andrew Watt

Miglior video musicale

Lost Boys – Phoebe Bridgers

Storm – Gener8ion, Yung Lean

Hate That I Made You Love Me – Ariana Grande

Click Clack Symphony – Raye con Hans Zimmer

Berghain – Rosalía con Björk e Yves Tumor

Miglior film musicale

To Be Celestial vs. That’s the Weight of the World – Earth, Wind & Fire

Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour Live – Billie Eilish

Man on the Run – Paul McCartney

EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert – Elvis Presley

Lilith Fair: Building a Mystery – The Untold Story – Vari artisti

Miglior confezione discografica

Coloring Book – Weezer

Horizons / West – Thrice

If You Can Hold Your Breath – Karate

Nothing’s About to Happen to Me – Mitski

Power to the People – John Lennon e Yoko Ono/Plastic Ono Band con Elephant’s Memory e ospiti

Miglior copertina di album

God Gotta Afro & Gold Hoops – Rapsody

Sad and Beautiful World – Mavis Staples

This Mirror Weighs a Ton – Interpol

West End Girl – Lily Allen

What Happened to the Streets? – 21 Savage

Migliori note di copertina

Clifton Chenier: King of Louisiana Blues & Zydeco – Clifton Chenier

Guglielmi: Amalia e Carlo (Live) – Florida Atlantic University Opera Theatre

Haydn: The Complete Decca Recordings – Antal Dorati

Mother of the Blues: The Complete Paramount Recordings, 1923-1928 – Ma Rainey

Pisces, Aquarius, Capricorn & Jones Ltd. (Super Deluxe Edition) – The Monkees

Miglior album storico

The Bootleg Series Vol. 18: Through The Open Window, 1956-1963 – Bob Dylan

Classic V-Disc Big Band Jazz Sessions Limited Edition Box Set – Vari artisti

Clifton Chenier: King of Louisiana Blues & Zydeco – Clifton Chenier

Ma Rainey: Mother Of The Blues, The Complete Paramount Recordings 1923-1928 – Ma Rainey

Polish Radio Sessions 1970-1991 – Tomasz Stańko

Miglior album registrato, musica non classica

The Art of Loving – Olivia Dean

Lux (Complete Works) – Rosalía

Middle of Nowhere – Kacey Musgraves

Nine Inch Noize – Nine Inch Nails, Boys Noize

The Thread – Willow

Miglior album registrato, musica classica

Akiho: Beneath Lighted Coffers & Concerto for Steel Pans & Orchestra – Andy Akiho, David Danzmayr e Oregon Symphony

Dvořák: Symphony No. 9, “From the New World”; Simon: Four Black American Dances – Manfred Honeck e Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra

Mahler: Symphony No. 2 “Resurrection” – Esa-Pekka Salonen e San Francisco Symphony

Puts: Emily – No Prisoner Be – Joyce DiDonato e Time For Three

Sarah Kirkland Snider: Forward Into Light – Andrew Cyr e Metropolis Ensemble

Ustvolskaya: Symphony No. 5; Poulenc: La Voix Humaine – Franz Welser-Möst e Cleveland Orchestra

Produttore dell’anno – musica classica

Blanton Alspaugh

Silas Brown

Dmitriy Lipay

Elaine Martone

Dirk Sobotka

Miglior album audio immersivo

Captain Fantastic And The Brown Dirt Cowboy (50th Anniversary Edition) – Elton John

Ghost of Yōtei (Original Soundtrack) – Toma Otowa

The Grotesque & The Sublime – Iceland Symphony Orchestra

One Size Fits All – Frank Zappa, The Mothers of Invention

Petal – Ariana Grande

Miglior composizione strumentale

ÉPiLOGUE – DOMi e JD Beck

Found in a Frozen Fog – Punch Brothers

King of Coins – ARKAI e Lindsey Stirling

Listen… (da Disclosure Day) – John Williams

Solace (Compassion) – Andreas Graf, London Symphony Orchestra e Ben Palmer

Miglior arrangiamento strumentale o a cappella

Blackbird – New York Vocal Collective

Olha Maria – Ben Wendel

Overjoyed (Live) – Chick Corea

Radio Newsreel – John Powell

Sir Duke – Kings Return

Miglior arrangiamento, strumenti e voci

Click Clack Symphony – Raye con Hans Zimmer

The Governor’s Waltz – Phoebe Bridgers

Moon River – Studio Intensive Orchestra con Nnenna Freelon

Send in the Clowns – Cécile McLorin Salvant, Metropole Orkest e Jules Buckley

Shrink To Fantasy – Willow

Small Eyes – Domi e JD Beck

Miglior esecuzione orchestrale

An American Dream? – Gothenburg Symphony Orchestra, diretta da Barbara Hannigan

Clyne: Color Field – Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, diretta da Marin Alsop

Cuong: Orbital – Albany Symphony, diretta da David Alan Miller

John Williams and “The President’s Own,” Vol. 3 – United States Marine Band, diretta da John Williams

Pájaros Mágicos – Los Angeles Philharmonic, diretta da Gustavo Dudamel

Miglior registrazione d’opera

Barber: Vanessa – Gianandrea Noseda e National Symphony Orchestra

Bates: The Amazing Adventures Of Kavalier & Clay – Yannick Nézet-Séguin e Metropolitan Opera

Davis: The Central Park Five – Anthony Parnther e Long Beach Opera

Little: What Belongs To You – Alan Pierson e Alarm Will Sound

Mazzoli: Breaking The Waves – Patrick Summers e Houston Grand Opera

Miglior esecuzione corale

Hearne: Farming – The Crossing

Here I Am – True Concord Orchestra, True Concord Voices e Tucson Girls Chorus

Hopkins: My Fatherland – Philharmonia Orchestra e The Bach Choir

Talbot: Piedra De Sol (Sunstone) – Conspirare

Yee: Trans Requiem – Novus NY, Trinity Choir e Trinity Youth Chorus

Miglior esecuzione di musica da camera o piccolo ensemble

Bridgetower Project – Beethoven, Florence Price, Paquito D’Rivera – Ilya Kaler e Rasa Vitauskaite

In Her Hands – Neave Trio

Kouyoumdjian: Paper Pianos – Alan Pierson e Alarm Will Sound

Puts: Emily – No Prisoner Be – Joyce DiDonato e Time For Three

Rhythm Nation – PUBLIQuartet

Miglior assolo strumentale classico

Akiho: Beneath Lighted Coffers & Concerto For Steel Pans & Orchestra – Andy Akiho

Cuong: Re(new)al – Sandbox Percussion

Rubinstein: Piano Sonatas Nos. 3 & 4 – Han Chen

Stewart: 24 American Caprices – Curtis Stewart

Thompson: Breathe/Burn: An Elegy – Yo-Yo Ma e Kansas City Symphony

Miglior album vocale solista classico

Lamenting Earth – Nicholas Phan

Legends: Rebellion – Laura Strickling

The Living Spiritual – Kenneth Overton

Over My Head – John Holiday

Solitude – Reginald Mobley

Miglior raccolta classica

Black Mozart – Jon Batiste

My Brother’s Keeper – Steven Blier, Joshua Blue, Will Liverman, Joseph Parrish, Alan Williams, Chaz’men Williams-Ali e Jorell Williams

Renewal – Music Of Viet Cuong – Sandbox Percussion

Rise – Imani Winds

25×25 – Sō Percussion

Miglior composizione classica contemporanea