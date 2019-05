Slovenia: vincono i conservatori

Slovenia

Partial results of the State election commission at after 98.26 % votes counted.



SDS-EPP: 26.48% (3 seats)

SD-S&D: 18.57 % (2 seats)

LMŠ-ALDE: 15.61% (2 seats)

NSi-EPP: 11.10% (1 seat)

Other parties not enough to get a seat in the EP.#EP2019 #EUElections2019 #Slovenia